Binghamton’s 2022 Infrastructure Plan

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton has developed a plan to address some problem roads.

Mayor Jared Kraham held a news conference on Matthews Street to announce a major infrastructure plan.



The city is undergoing 12.2 million dollars worth of street improvements this year. Some of the streets that will be paved or reconstructed include Bevier, Pennsylvania Ave, Mary Street, Liberty Street, and Schubert Street.



Kraham mentioned that as he visited Binghamton residents door-to-door, the number one complaint was regarding the quality of the roads.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says, “Underneath the streets, on many city streets, we have to replace water, sewer and storm water lines. Which means that millions of dollars is being invested into those utilities. We’re also doing a number of full depth, reconstruction, which means that the city crews will dig down, six feet or more, replace all of the street, rip out all of the utilities and really rebuild the street from scratch including curbs and sidewalks.”

Other roads will simply have their surfaces removed and replaced.



The plan outlines more than thirty neighborhood streets that will receive upgrades. Kraham says that the crews will continue working throughout the year until it becomes too cold to do so.

