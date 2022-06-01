ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

'It's been too long': 82nd Airborne dad surprises Gray's Creek High senior at graduation

By Akira Kyles, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3tpy_0fxR7aOS00

As Gray's Creek High School graduating seniors gathered in the Crown Complex preparing to cross the stage at the Crown Coliseum on Wednesday, one unsuspecting student had more coming his way than a diploma — a surprise visit from his soldier father who'd come home from deployment to witness this major milestone in his son's life.

Before Alexander Anderson, 18, walked across the stage to accept his high school diploma, the Gray's Creek High School senior was backstage with his classmates when principal Lisa Stewart called him in front of his peers and announced that he had a visitor.

Behind him, his father, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Dubnansky, walked through the door accompanied by Anderson's mother, sister and grandparents.

Once he turned around to see his father standing behind him, the two hugged and the rest of the GCHS graduating class stood and applauded their reunion.

"My heart jumped," Anderson said. "I wasn't ready for it. I thought I was in trouble for a second there. I thought I had a (senior) due or something ... and then he walked in. It was great to see him, I missed him. It's been too long."

Dubnansky was able to attend the graduation from his ninth deployment, this time in Poland. Dubnansky deployed in February with the 18th Airborne Corps, 82nd Airborne Division.

Alexander said he had no clue that he was in for such a surprise.

"I thought he was going to be stuck over there with everything going on," he said. "I thought for sure they'd keep him over there and they wouldn't let him make it. So, it was a really big surprise."

Dubnansky said nothing would have stopped him from making it to his son's graduation.

"I've missed a few events in the kids' lives and it's always been for a great cause," he said. "My son worked very hard, I wouldn't miss it. It's important to him, it's important to me. As his parents, we want to be there for him."

Ariana Dubnansky, Anderson's mother, said she and her husband had been planning the surprise for a while and it was hard to keep it a secret.

"I had a lot of mysterious shopping trips," she said. "The kids are not used to me hiding my phone or anything, so I had to act normal while still trying to get all this together."

Ariana Dubnansky said it become even harder to keep the secret as her son confided in her that he wished his dad was able to attend the ceremony.

"I could tell he was off because he just seemed quiet and kind of sullen and that's not like him at all," she said. "It took him until about midday to kind of snap out of it. When I finally got him to talk to me, he was like 'I really wish dad could be here. I understand why he can't be here.' It took everything within me to contain myself and not tell him what was going on."

Ariana Dubnansky said they will take the time to not only celebrate Anderson's graduation but also Father's Day and Dubnansky's birthday while he's home.

The surprise was emotional not only for father and son but for the rest of the family.

Anderson's sister, Isabel Anderson, was overcome with emotion during the surprise.

"I just broke. We've struggled a lot with him being gone all the time so it was really nice," she said.

Dubnansky said he will be returning to Poland soon.

Anderson said the family will have a nice dinner to celebrate his graduation and enjoy some pie, his favorite dessert.

He plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a specialization in aerospace engineering. He said he hopes to work on interplanetary and interstellar travel.

Staff writer Akira Kyles can be reached at akyles@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Meet Moore People: Windell Jones

Meet Moore People is a series dedicated to the people we meet each day but do not really know; people who make Moore County a great place to live and work. Say “hello” to Windell Jones. When Windell Jones, 42, is not driving around Moore County with his...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

A 2-acre solar farm floating on a lake will help power Fort Bragg

A new two-acre solar farm is floating atop the 60-acre Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall, a special forces training camp near Fort Bragg. Installing solar panels is nothing new for the U.S. Army, but floating them on a lake is a first for the Department of Defense, according to Audrey Oxendine, the chief of energy and utilities for Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Education
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
WITN

TROOPERS: Woman walking in road hit and killed early Friday morning

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while walking along a Wayne County road early Friday morning. According to Highway Patrol Sgt. Marcus Comstock, the 37-year-old woman was walking along Claridge Nursery Road, northwest of Goldsboro when she was hit by a car around 3:48 a.m.
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#U S Army Sgt#Gchs#Airborne Corps#82nd Airborne Division
newsfromthestates.com

Living in his car, then a one-star motel, Goldsboro man who survived Hurricane Matthew gets little relief from state

Man’s advocate says NCORR ignored requests for emergency repairs. [Editor’s note: This is among several Policy Watch profiles of homeowners who remain displaced from Hurricane Matthew, which devastated parts of North Carolina in October 2016. These personal stories are part of Policy Watch’s ongoing investigation into the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which has mishandled the RebuildNC program. Five and half years after the storm hit, hundreds of households, equivalent to thousands of people, still do not have permanent homes; they are living in motels, travel trailers, with relatives, or even in their damaged houses. For each profile, Policy Watch has given residents the option of using their full names, partial names or no name at all, depending on their comfort level.]
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
sandhillssentinel.com

Ribbon-cutting held at Southern Pines Ashley showroom

Broad River Retail’s newly opened Ashley store in Southern Pines celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 26. “The Sandhills Region has been desirable to Broad River Retail for many years, and we found an ideal location in a former Stein Mart centrally positioned within Southern Pines and the Sandhills region to open our thirtieth store,” Charlie Malouf, Broad River Retail President and CEO said. “We chose this location to be the home of our first 7.0 store design, and I think it is our most beautiful showroom to date. We are beyond excited to furnish life’s best memories within this growing and vibrant area.”
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WECT

WATCH: Beach visitor sees what appears to be a bonnethead shark

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A family was shocked to find what appears to be a bonnethead shark on Caswell Beach on Oak Island. Wolff Shipp submitted the video of the small shark on Monday, May 30. Though the signature shark fin is commonly associated with danger, Bonnetheads tend to be quite timid according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.
WNCT

Onslow Co. couple arrested on fraud charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County couple that was wanted in Carteret County and Florida has been arrested and charged in a fraud investigation. Carteret County Deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, of Jacksonville on June 2 following a fraud investigation. Officials investigating the case said the couple […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy