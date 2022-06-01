'It's been too long': 82nd Airborne dad surprises Gray's Creek High senior at graduation

As Gray's Creek High School graduating seniors gathered in the Crown Complex preparing to cross the stage at the Crown Coliseum on Wednesday, one unsuspecting student had more coming his way than a diploma — a surprise visit from his soldier father who'd come home from deployment to witness this major milestone in his son's life.

Before Alexander Anderson, 18, walked across the stage to accept his high school diploma, the Gray's Creek High School senior was backstage with his classmates when principal Lisa Stewart called him in front of his peers and announced that he had a visitor.

Behind him, his father, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Dubnansky, walked through the door accompanied by Anderson's mother, sister and grandparents.

Once he turned around to see his father standing behind him, the two hugged and the rest of the GCHS graduating class stood and applauded their reunion.

"My heart jumped," Anderson said. "I wasn't ready for it. I thought I was in trouble for a second there. I thought I had a (senior) due or something ... and then he walked in. It was great to see him, I missed him. It's been too long."

Dubnansky was able to attend the graduation from his ninth deployment, this time in Poland. Dubnansky deployed in February with the 18th Airborne Corps, 82nd Airborne Division.

Alexander said he had no clue that he was in for such a surprise.

"I thought he was going to be stuck over there with everything going on," he said. "I thought for sure they'd keep him over there and they wouldn't let him make it. So, it was a really big surprise."

Dubnansky said nothing would have stopped him from making it to his son's graduation.

"I've missed a few events in the kids' lives and it's always been for a great cause," he said. "My son worked very hard, I wouldn't miss it. It's important to him, it's important to me. As his parents, we want to be there for him."

Ariana Dubnansky, Anderson's mother, said she and her husband had been planning the surprise for a while and it was hard to keep it a secret.

"I had a lot of mysterious shopping trips," she said. "The kids are not used to me hiding my phone or anything, so I had to act normal while still trying to get all this together."

Ariana Dubnansky said it become even harder to keep the secret as her son confided in her that he wished his dad was able to attend the ceremony.

"I could tell he was off because he just seemed quiet and kind of sullen and that's not like him at all," she said. "It took him until about midday to kind of snap out of it. When I finally got him to talk to me, he was like 'I really wish dad could be here. I understand why he can't be here.' It took everything within me to contain myself and not tell him what was going on."

Ariana Dubnansky said they will take the time to not only celebrate Anderson's graduation but also Father's Day and Dubnansky's birthday while he's home.

The surprise was emotional not only for father and son but for the rest of the family.

Anderson's sister, Isabel Anderson, was overcome with emotion during the surprise.

"I just broke. We've struggled a lot with him being gone all the time so it was really nice," she said.

Dubnansky said he will be returning to Poland soon.

Anderson said the family will have a nice dinner to celebrate his graduation and enjoy some pie, his favorite dessert.

He plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a specialization in aerospace engineering. He said he hopes to work on interplanetary and interstellar travel.

