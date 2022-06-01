ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Owego Free Academy Mock Accident

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

OWEGO, NY – Going into prom week and graduation season, students at Owego Free Academy were shown the dangers of both drinking and distracted driving.

New York State Police and first responders put on a mock car accident presentation. There were two vehicles, both of which had Owego students portraying the victims.

The entire high school was outside in the parking lot to view the demonstration.

Some of the pretend victims were rushed off in ambulances, fire trucks, and one deceased victim was placed in a body bag, and sent with the coroner.

New York State Trooper Aga Dembinska says, “One vehicle was coming from graduation and the driver had been drinking. He was driving his passenger back home. They came up on a stop sign, he went to pick up his cell phone as it rang, he missed the stop sign, continued through the stop sign and ended up hitting the other vehicle head on.”

One of the vehicles required the jaws of life to pry the driver’s door off and extricate the victim.

A helicopter was scheduled to air lift one of the victims; however, due to the stormy weather, it remained grounded.

