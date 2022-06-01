Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/ for western Texas. Target Area: Andrews; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Martin; Winkler Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lea, Ector, Andrews, northeastern Ward, northwestern Midland, Gaines, Winkler, western Borden, western Martin, northwestern Crane, Dawson and northeastern Loving Counties through 1245 AM CDT/1145 PM MDT/ At 1202 AM CDT/1102 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Welch to 17 miles east of Jal Airport to 10 miles southwest of Jal. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Odessa, Hobbs, Andrews, Lamesa, Seminole, Kermit, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Goldsmith, Seagraves Airport, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Welch, West Odessa, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez and Patricia. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 91 and 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

