A look back at the W.E.B. DuBois School

By By Junious Smith III
 2 days ago
A 1970 edition of The Wake Weekly showcased the last graduating class from W.E.B. DuBois. Of the 50 who graduated, 45 are pictured here.
One of the W.E.B. DuBois buildings sits on Franklin Street.
The Wake Weekly showcased the W.E.B. DuBois Class of 1964.
The DuBois Center sign sits outside of the original structures.

WAKE FOREST — For more than four decades, W.E. B. Dubois School taught African-Americans in Wake Forest.
Built in 1926, the school started as an elementary school before becoming a building able to hold first to 12th graders. DuBois School, located on Franklin Street, was in operation until integration took place in 1970.
Dubois was known as a Rosenwald school, named after businessman and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald. More than 8,000 schools with the accreditation were built across the county, and they were all designed to educate African-American students.
Lester Watkins graduated from DuBois in 1964 after spending his entire grade school years at the school, and said the tight-knit atmosphere in the community transitioned seamlessly to the school.
“It was a family,” Watkins said. “We were a small community in the northeast corner where everybody knew everybody. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and that’s how it was for me growing up. We had our differences, but still came together.”
Watkins said the faculty made sure the students gave their all.
“The principal of the school, L.R. Best, was a disciplinarian with not just the students but the teachers,” Watkins said. “You weren’t getting by off mediocrity at the school and less than your best was considered failure — you can pass a test with a C, but if it’s not your best, it wasn’t good.”
Watkins said the resources weren’t as good in comparison to the white schools, but the faculty and students found a way to excel.
“We had secondhand textbooks, but the teachers really spent time with us and cared about our education,” Watkins said. “We’ve had a lot of people move on and do well, and this was the best part of my life growing up in Wake Forest. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”
Geraldine Hall-Taylor attended the school from fourth grade until her graduation in 1952, and said she appreciated the special attention teachers gave students then.
“We would have one teacher per grade and they taught different subjects,” Hall-Taylor said. “It was amazing how they could do that for 30-something children. When I graduated, we had the largest class at the time with 32.”
The final graduating class had 50 members in 1970. Tilda Caudle wasn’t part of that class — she graduated from Wake Forest-Rolesville in 1972 — but attended DeBois from first grade until integration in her 10th grade year.
“It was a very lively school,” Caudle said. “Teachers cared about the students and they were truly a part of their lives. If there was something a parent needed to know, a teacher would tell them. The community was a thriving one and everyone felt like they had a part.”
Presently, while most of the buildings aren’t in use, the DuBois Alumni Association is renting one of them to the Wireless Research Center for a digital workforce. The Digital Bridge at DuBois is a nonprofit organization focused on teaching people skills needed to work in a technologically advanced society.

