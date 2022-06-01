ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oradell, or over Paramus, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bergenfield and Norwood around 350 PM. Fort Lee and Englewood around 400 PM. Yonkers, Harlem and Riverdale around 405 PM. Mott Haven, East Tremont and Bronxville around 410 PM. New Rochelle, Co-op City and City Island around 415 PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Berks; Bucks; Chester; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Franklin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montgomery; Philadelphia; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BERKS BUCKS CHESTER CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN LANCASTER LEBANON MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Central Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Valley Forge, or 11 miles northeast of West Chester, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Norristown, Phoenixville, West Norriton, East Norriton, Yeadon, Conshohocken, Swarthmore, Royersford, Narberth, East Lansdowne, Morris Park, Bryn Mawr, Trout Lake, Radnor Township, Gradyville, Broomall, Newtown Square, Roxborough and King Of Prussia. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 319 and 336. Northeast Extension near mile marker 21. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 339. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 2 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Monmouth; Ocean; Salem SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER MERCER MONMOUTH OCEAN SALEM
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Archbald, PA
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Wayne, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Dickson City, PA
City
Blakely, PA
City
Moosic, PA
City
Dunmore, PA
City
Pittston, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bradford, Butler, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Bradford; Butler; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clarion; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Crawford; Elk; Erie; Forest; Indiana; Jefferson; Lackawanna; Lawrence; Lehigh; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mercer; Monroe; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Venango; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Westmoreland; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BRADFORD BUTLER CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CRAWFORD ELK ERIE FOREST INDIANA JEFFERSON LACKAWANNA LAWRENCE LEHIGH LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MERCER MONROE MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION VENANGO WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WESTMORELAND WYOMING
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Walking trail in Pottsville gets makeover

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — As spring moves toward summer, it's a good time to take advantage of walking trails. County officials joined Schuylkill River Greenways for the groundbreaking of their newest trail project in Pottsville. The non-profit is dedicated to completing the Schuylkill River Trail; improving recreational areas from Philadelphia...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Finding a solution to a flooding problem in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — It's been flood, after flood, after flood at the intersection of Route 611 and Warner Road in Pocono Township. "We've been here 45 years, and we were never flooded like we were the last three," said Chris. Chris Sarajian is the owner of Smuggler's Cove, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Thunderstorm#Mobile Homes#Wind Gust#Archbald Blakely
WBRE

Section of I-80 eastbound closed in Luzerne County

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash has closed both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on I-80 eastbound that has closed both lanes between mile marker 262 and mile marker 268. PennDOT anticipates the highway to reopen around 12:00 p.m. For the latest information on roadway and traffic […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Contractor charged with theft in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A contractor from Wayne County is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a homeowner out of nearly $60,000 dollars. Officials say Joshua Johnson was hired to do construction and renovation work on a home in Lake Ariel last summer. But Johnson did not complete the work,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Vehicles flooded in Scranton road

Despite warnings against it, some people try to drive through flooded roadways. It happened Wednesday night in Scranton. Officials say two vehicles became stranded in high water along Olive Street and Penn Avenue. They had to be removed. The occupants were able to get out safely. You're reminded if you come across standing water, turn around, don't drown.
365traveler.com

14 FUN THINGS TO DO IN SCRANTON PA YOU CAN’T MISS

A gateway to Northeastern Pennsylvania, Scranton goes above and beyond its famed TV reputation, offering visitors access to historic sites, cultural centers and plenty of local charm. The town’s tourist attractions venture off the beaten path, highlighting the industrial era, railroad lore and the region’s identity as a coal mining...
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WBRE

One dead after motorcycle crash in Monroe County

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night in Monroe County. According to police, the crash happened in the area of Route 196 and Kilmer Road around 8:30 on Thursday night. Police say that 39-year-old Jose Rodriguez Sr. passed a car and traveled into the opposite […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Lackawanna County Heritage Fair is back

MOOSIC, Pa. — It's an event that's had its fair share of challenges, but organizers are hoping to make a triumphant return this year. The Lackawanna County Heritage Fair started Wednesday night and continues all weekend. Newswatch 16 talked to the organizers Thursday morning. Steve Swika from Swikas Amusements...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 196 in Poconos

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing in Monroe County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 196 near Kilmer Road, in the Tobyhanna section of Coolbaugh Township, police said. Investigators determined Jose Rodriguez Sr., 39, was passing a vehicle...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New details in Pittston Township shooting

PITTSTON, Pa. — We are learning more about Wednesday's shooting that caused quite the commotion for everyone in a busy shopping plaza in Pittston Township, Luzerne County, as police searched for the suspect. Officials in Pennsylvania say that suspect was first being pursued by state police in New Jersey.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Masks reinstated for Monroe County buildings

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There's been a look of confusion on the faces of people entering the Monroe County Courthouse this week. Sheriff's deputies are telling visitors that masks are again required inside the building. "I've gotten used to not wearing it," said Cynthia Crowner of Stroudsburg. But it's not...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

West End Fireman’s Festival gets underway

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of planning the West End Fireman’s Festival got underway Thursday. Crews finished setting up Thursday morning for the festival that’s held at the West End Fairground. The event benefits not just West End Fire, but also Blue Ridge, Polk Township, and Kunkletown fire companies. The four volunteer departments […]
GILBERT, PA
WBRE

Businesses near Pittston Twp. shooting deal with aftermath

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Businesses are coming to grips with a shooting at a shopping plaza near Pittston, one day after a woman was gunned down confronting a man rummaging through her car. The victim survived the shooting which happened in broad daylight outside a nail salon. That shooting led to state and local […]
PITTSTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy