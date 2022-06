WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post says it will host a citizens' academy later this year. The eight-week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the Michigan State Police, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement's role in the community and get to know personnel at the Cadillac Post.

