Prince George County, VA

State Police Investigating After Officer-Involved Shooting in PG

 2 days ago

Prince George, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - UPDATE: State Police say as officers tried to stop the vehicle at the Temple Avenue/River Road intersection, the man driving pointed a gun at them, and they fired back.

State Police are investigating after the driver of a vehicle was shot and killed during a pursuit and encounter involving a Hopewell Sheriff's Deputy, Hopewell Police officers, and an ATF agent. The pursuit ended in Prince George County, near Temple Avenue and River Road.

State Police say at this point, it appears the pursuit began in Hopewell with the sheriff's deputy. Police and the agent then got involved. The encounter occurred when the car eventually stopped near the intersection, and shots were fired, according to Police. State Police say the driver died on scene.

No officers or agents were injured. Police continue to investigate.

