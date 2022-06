Click here to read the full article. Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry Personnel U.S. Soccer Head to Step Down in October After Two-Year Tenure The U.S. Soccer Federation’s CEO and secretary general Will Wilson will leave his position on Oct. 31, 2022, to pursue new professional ventures and opportunities. U.S. Soccer’s board will immediately begin a nationwide search for Wilson’s successor, and he will remain in his current role during the transition. As CEO, Wilson led the effort to achieve equal pay for its senior men’s and women’s national teams....

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO