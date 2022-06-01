CPW: enacts emergency fishing closure on portion of Yampa River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from lower 80s around sunset to 60s by midnight. Morning low temperatures will be in the 40s in the higher elevations with 50s in the valleys - averaging near 53 degrees in Grand Junction and 49 degrees on Montrose. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. The UV Index will be around 10, or very high, so you can burn in as little as 10-15 minutes. Make sure to use sunscreen and reapply every few hours. Friday’s highs will range from mid-80s to low 90s - averaging around 89 in Grand Junction and 85 in Montrose.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO