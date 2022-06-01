City of Rankin rallies around family after home destroyed by fire; how you can help

A scene from my patio looking toward the back fence... The Baseball/Soccer field behind the house has flooded with all of the heavy rainfall we've sustained here in Midland over the past few days and there is more in the forecast for tonight. And while I enjoy the fact that I can save some money and turn the sprinkler system off for a few days-it does slightly worry me that if this keeps up at this pace-these kids will be floating into my backyard before I know it. In the meantime-it's fun to watch them blowing up the inflatable boat, getting out the oars, and going for a boat ride while the water is high enough to carry them around as if it were a man-made lake meant to be there. What makes it the most fun is that since we really have NO water in West Texas to speak of (at least non that I'm aware of in the immediate Midland-Odessa area where you can go boating or fishing)--it's nice to see them take advantage of this opportunity before it recedes and goes away.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO