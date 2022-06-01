ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Lost cities of the Amazon have finally been uncovered

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago

The legends of the Amazon rainforest have circulated for centuries. Now, though, scientists have finally discovered proof that these massive urban centers actually existed. Researchers published a new study in the journal Nature detailing lidar imaging of the Amazon. Within the forest’s deep, thick regions, they discovered evidence of the lost cities of the Amazon.

Scientists just uncovered proof that the lost cities of the Amazon actually exist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32EWq4_0fxR5vkt00
Image source: Nature / H. Prümers

The allure of hidden cities in the Amazon has been a cornerstone of exploration for centuries. In earlier years, the search for the promised city of El Dorado, a city of pure gold, lured many Spanish explorers into the wilds. And, we’ve seen other explorers fall subject to the whispered rumors of ancient cities like the Lost City of Z.

But now, a new twist in the story has appeared. What was once assumed to have simply been legend is now being proven true. Thanks to lidar imaging, a group of scientists were able to see through the thick canopies of the Amazon. And underneath all of those trees, they found the remains of a sprawling urban center.

But this isn’t just any lost city in the Amazon, of course. The city that scientists uncovered belonged to the socially complex Casarabe Culture. This culture existed between 500 – 1400 C.E., and they lived in urban centers boasting “monumental platform and pyramid architecture”, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

A wilderness of civilization

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbFlg_0fxR5vkt00
Two large settlements as mapped by lidar. Image source: Nature / H. Prümers

Despite being as wild as it is, the Amazon could have been a heavily populated and urbanized region, the scientists say. They believe the imaging shows evidence of raised causeways that connected different settlements. Further, those settlements are believed to have stretched miles throughout the Amazon.

But the authentication of lost cities in the Amazon isn’t the end of the story. Because light-based remote sensing technology (lidar) has proven so effective, it could allow us to search more of the Amazon without having to actually go inside. Of course, confirming those findings will still require us to physically explore the Amazon.

However, because we already know where the civilizations are, it will be easier to navigate and explore them. Ultimately, this discovery is an expansion of a story that has been growing for centuries. And, with this chapter now begun, perhaps we’ll be able to explore the Amazon rainforest in greater detail.

In fact, one of the authors of the findings says that he expects the next 10 to 20 years to bring the discovery of more lost cities of the Amazon. And, that some will be even bigger than the one outlined in the latest paper.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Arrival of Jumping Worms Suggests California Might Be Experiencing the Apocalypse

In the last few years, California has experienced wildfires, mudslides, earthquakes and droughts. It’s the kind of situation that seems increasingly apocalyptic, with dystopian science fiction reading like travelogues rather than cautionary tales. But to date, the people of California have been spared at least one nightmarish scenario: the presence of earthworms that can jump a foot in the air.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of Any Network You've Connected To

Remembering every Wi-Fi password for all networks you've ever logged in to is no easy task. But there's good news: The password should be stored on your laptop, even if it's a school, work or coffee shop network. However, if it doesn't automatically connect to the network next time, you may have to do a little digging to find out what the password is.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amazon Rainforest#El Dorado#Lost Cities#Civilization#Spanish#Casarabe Culture#The Smithsonian Magazine
BGR.com

Fascinating ‘dragon of death’ fossils were discovered in Argentina

Scientists discovered fossils of a giant flying reptile they’re calling The Dragon of Death. They discovered the fossils during an excavation back in 2021. Professor Leonardo Ortiz, who was part of the expedition, named it Thanatosdrakon amaru. The name is a combination of the Greek words for death and dragon.
WORLD
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

BGR.com

322K+
Followers
8K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy