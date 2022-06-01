Yield Engineering Systems signs lease in Chandler’s Price Corridor

Julie Murphree said she spent the first five years of her life on a farm in Chandler. She said she remembers living across from the main home on the property in the early 1960s and playing in the nearby water canal with other children when it was empty. Now an adult, Murphree said she cannot pinpoint exactly where the house was—all of the major landmarks that signified its existence are gone.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO