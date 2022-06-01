Yield Engineering Systems signs lease in Chandler’s Price Corridor

An ongoing study for teens diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder is looking for patients in the Phoenix area. The study, which is run by numerous medical facilities including the University of Arizona, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, Yale University and more, is seeking teenagers with autism aged 13-17. The most recent research was released in February 2022 byNature Medicine. Individuals with autism have changes in the bacterial byproducts in the gut in comparison to other controlled populations. The different gut bacterial byproducts can affect immunity, metabolism and behavior of individuals with autism, the study reported.
Comments / 0