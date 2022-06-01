ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Yield Engineering Systems signs lease in Chandler’s Price Corridor

By Katelyn Reinhart
Community Impact Phoenix
 3 days ago
Price Corridor, one of Chandler's major employment centers, will have a new occupant with the signing of a lease by Yield Engineering Systems. According to a news release, the company signed a lease at 3200 W. Germann Road in...

Community Impact Phoenix

Cooling centers and hydration stations in Gilbert

As the summer months commence, individuals in the community, especially those who spend prolonged periods of time outdoors, are at high risk for heat illness. To address this, Maricopa County has established dedicated cooling centers and hydration stations around the Phoenix area. Here is a list of heat relief network locations in Gilbert.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Tempe takes step forward in proposed hockey arena, entertainment district

The Tempe City Council voted June 2 to move forward with negotiations with the proposers of a $1.7 billion professional sports entertainment development on city land. The vote was split 5-2, with Mayor Corey Woods, Vice Mayor Randy Keating and council members Jennifer Adams, Robin Arredondo-Savage, and Joel Navarro voting yes and council members Lauren Kuby and Doreen Garlid voting no.
TEMPE, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Chandler history shows shift from agriculture to technology

Julie Murphree said she spent the first five years of her life on a farm in Chandler. She said she remembers living across from the main home on the property in the early 1960s and playing in the nearby water canal with other children when it was empty. Now an adult, Murphree said she cannot pinpoint exactly where the house was—all of the major landmarks that signified its existence are gone.
CHANDLER, AZ
#Yield Engineering Systems#Price Corridor
Community Impact Phoenix

Rock This Town Records opens in Gilbert

Rock This Town Records opened May 27 at 732 E. Warner Road, Ste. 101, Gilbert. The independent music store specializes in vinyl records. 602-824-8484. http://www.rockthistownrecords.com. Raised in Arizona, Tom Blodgett has spent more than 30 years in journalism in Arizona and joined Community Impact Newspaper in July 2018 to launch...
GILBERT, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Gilbert prepares to educate residents on water shortage

Gilbert will institute the first stage of its water supply reduction management plan later this summer, triggering increased education efforts for residents, officials said. Gilbert Water Resources Manager Lauren Hixson told Town Council of the town’s intention during a study session item May 24 updating council on the Colorado River water shortage.
GILBERT, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Smoothie King comes to Gilbert as sixth Valley location

Smoothie King opened March 28 at 5482 S. Power Road, Ste. 102, Gilbert. The sixth Valley location of the Coppell, Texas-based company sells blended smoothies made with whole fruits and organic vegetables and without food coloring, artificial flavor, preservatives or added sugar. It also has sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins and supplements. 480-716-0100. www.smoothieking.com.
GILBERT, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Ongoing medical study seeks Phoenix-area teens with autism

An ongoing study for teens diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder is looking for patients in the Phoenix area. The study, which is run by numerous medical facilities including the University of Arizona, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, Yale University and more, is seeking teenagers with autism aged 13-17. The most recent research was released in February 2022 byNature Medicine. Individuals with autism have changes in the bacterial byproducts in the gut in comparison to other controlled populations. The different gut bacterial byproducts can affect immunity, metabolism and behavior of individuals with autism, the study reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Community Impact Phoenix

