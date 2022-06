Greater Trenton’s 5th Annual Caren Franzini Capital City Award Celebration will welcome business, community and political leaders across various spectrums to gather on December 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Cooper’s Riverview (50 Riverview Plaza, Trenton, NJ) for an evening of cocktails and conversations as attendees reflect on Trenton’s progress, reimagine its future, and make connections with some of the most influential leaders impacting New Jersey’s Capital City. This year, Greater Trenton will present the Caren Franzini Capital City Award to John E. Harmon, Sr., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey while honoring the legacy of Caren Franzini, former NJEDA CEO and co-founder of Greater Trenton.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO