Gary Nickens

Gary D. Nickens, 78, of Alton, IL passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:24 pm at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 29, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo the son of Dwight and Iona (Wagner) Nickens. On July 4, 2001 Gary married Melanie (Kahney)...
Charles “Charlie” Newton, 83, died at 3:05 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born November 30, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Virgil and Ruth (Kinamore) Newton. He served as a paratrooper with the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton. Mr. Newton was a CPA beginning his career as an accountant with Scheffel & Company. In 1967 he purchased and co-owned and operated Economy Boat Store, retiring in 1999. He married the former Wayne Anne Carroll on September 9, 1961 in Edwardsville, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne and Bob Cogan of Alton, Stacie and Rob Bertram of Peoria, two sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Denise Newton of West Lafayette, IN, and Jim and Carla Newton of Rosedale, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Newton of Edwardsville, Michael Newton of Aurora, CO, Tom Newton of Lebanon, MO, Betsy Meyer of Edwardsville, and Duke Newton of Edwardsville and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Grace Anne Newton and Maggie Bertram, and two brothers, Tim and Jeff Newton. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Maggie Bertram Foundation for the Fine Arts, 3720 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria, IL 61615, (maggiebertramfoundation.org), or to Marquette Catholic High School, 219 E. 4th Street, Alton, IL 62002. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Sheryl "Sherry" Ann Tucker-Michel, 63, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 22, 1958, in Alton, IL to Herman and Carolyn (Holman) Tucker. Sherry had a unique fondness of nature, always finding herself surrounded by woods, flowers, and...
Mary Ellen Schildman, age 72 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on February 11, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, the oldest daughter of the late Robert L. Schildman Sr. and Joan E. (McGrath) Schildman. Mary was a loving sister,...
Born September 13, 1931 in Wood River, he was the son of Merrell and Christina (Rau) Grable. A U.S. army veteran, he served as vice-president for Arundale Manufacturing before retiring. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. He loved going out to eat, and supporting various causes.
Nila Josephine “Ms. Jo” Zelenka (nee Glass), 98, born August 3, 1923, passed in peace on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Lakeside Home in San Antonio, Texas. Originally from Fremont, Missouri, she was the last surviving child of the ten children by Harvey Francis and Nila Malinda (nee Miner) Glass. She eventually moved to Madison, Illinois where she would spend most of her life before moving to Texas in 2013. She was amazing with numbers and loved helping her Madison neighbors with their taxes for over 40 years. She loved to read and do word puzzles. She loved to drink coffee all day and cut coupons. She was blessed to be able to travel to Germany, England and Scotland to visit her only child, a daughter who served in the United States Navy. Mrs. Zelenka is preceded in death by her husband, John Andrew “Andy” Zelenka in 2002 whom she married on September 3, 1955. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Glenn Meridth of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Jason Meridth and Joshua Meridth; three great grandchildren, Lucas, Bishop and Juliana; her best friend for many, many years, her niece, Janie Cowin of Alhambra; other nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff and hospice at Lakeside Home in San Antonio for their never-ending compassion and care. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 12 noon until time of a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Randall Cowin and Janie Cowin will officiate and musical selections will be by her nephews, The Smith Brothers. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to your local hospice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
Dr. Michael Dreith, 65 of Fairfield passed away at 4:06 PM, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Born on April 28, 1957, in Alton, IL to Lewis Dreith and Mary Etta (Hodge) Spalding, he married Carol Mayfield of Fairfield in July of 2005. Mike was a founding stockholder...
Mary Jane Twichell, 78, of Brighton, passed away in the early morning of June 2, 2022, in Jerseyville. She was born on October 19, 1943, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Mary Z. (Simpson) Cathorall. Prior to retirement, Mary worked as a loan officer and investment...
Rodger Emil Kuhn died June 1, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing Center with his family by his side. Emil was born December 14, 1953 in St. Louis, MO to George and Mary (Teague) Kuhn. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Cindy (Kirn) Kuhn, on May 25, 1985 and she survives. They have one daughter, Ashley (Cody) Affholder and a grandson, Cohen.
Rocky Lee Dunn, 59, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. Apr. 28, 2022 at his home. He was born Sept. 18, 1962 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn. Rocky was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1984 to 1987. After his military...
Vicky Harbison, 63, passed away at 9:35am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her daughter’s house surrounded by her family. She was born on December 2, 1958, in Wood River, the daughter of the late John and Ruby (Hall) Courtway. She married Al Harbison on August 23, 1985, in Edwardsville, and he survives. Her children include two daughters and sons in law: Carrie and Ken Malarik of Benld, Tammy and Joe Suggs of East Alton, a son: James “Jimmy” Harbison of East Alton, a grandson: Joey Orban of Benld, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Gene Aber of Gillespie, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Ever heard about the Dinky? Before the Great River Road was constructed, a unique “Railbus” connected Alton and Grafton, with stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Locals called the Illinois Central Rail Company’s creation the “Dinky.” A replica of the Dinky will be unveiled Saturday morning at ten at the Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton.
-0- It's opening night for Alton River Dragons Prospect League baseball tonight at Gordon Moore Park. Alton hosts the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes at 6:35 pm in the 2022 home opener. The River Dragons are home again tomorrow (THU) night against Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau, MO. Other Prospect League...
The Salvation Army is making changes to its operations in Madison County. The organization announced it will merge its services in Alton and Granite City and become the Madison County Salvation Army as of June 27. Captains Cassy and Sean Grey of the Alton Salvation Army will oversee the new Corps.
The Big-Z and Chris Erwin State Farm has announced its scholar athletes of the year for the 2021-22 school year. Jillian Nelson is the female scholar athlete of the year. The Marquette senior plans on playing soccer next year for Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Concordia Golden Bears are a Division 2 soccer squad.
Marilyn “June” Lehr, age 88, of Kampsville, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 29th, 2022, at. Thomas H. Boyd Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She was born on June 26th, 1933, to. Earl and Mae (Coonrod) Newnom and was one of four children. June graduated from Eldred...
The first of Illinois’ county fairs starts this week with the Greene County Fair in Carrollton. It runs through Saturday, June 4 with harness racing, truck and tractor pulls, a demolition derby, rodeo, and the queen pageants. Jerry Joyce is Greene County Fair Board President. The Macoupin County Fair...
The Muny in Forest Park is kicking off its' 2022 season on Friday, June 17th. Audience members from Madison County will be able to take advantage of Muny Express bus trips, which will be in operation every Friday during the season. The buses will pick up residents from 13 locations in Madison county and take passengers directly to the Muny and bring you back after the performance.
The president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman and two members of the board are accused of taking bribes for political favors and land deals. President Lewis Reed, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and recently-resigned alderman John Collins-Muhammad all were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 25th. The indictment was unsealed Thursday, and the men all made their first court appearance.
The popular carillon at Gordon Moore Park in Alton is silent for now after a storm apparently damaged part of the equipment that operates the musical instrument. A recent storm caused a power outage at the park and also damaged an amplifier, so the city is replacing it so the concerts can resume near the rose garden.
