Matt Morton is a graphic artist who is making art full time, for clients who need screen printing, logos designed and other custom artwork. The ARTOFMATLOC is his business. The Matloc part comes from a childhood nickname. A gifted artist from Hamilton, he uses his artistic ability to assist in the business world. He has been in business for 5 years, learning much along the way. Besides screen printing and logo work, Morton has invested recently in a computer controlled embroidery machine, expanding his offerings for custom clothing and hats.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO