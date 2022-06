Rutgers football has offered an athlete from Connecticut, Kharon ‘Buck’ Craig. He is an eighth-grader set to attend Avon Old Farms in the fall. That’s right…a 15-year-old who would be scrutinized at a movie theater for trying to see a PG-13 movie is holding an offer from a Big Ten program… The 5-foot-11 Craig plays as a running back and a defensive back. Rutgers football represents his first offer and reportedly, he becomes the first middle school football player in Connecticut’s history to receive a Power Five offer. Craig was offered in person after participating in the Rutgers football camp on June 1....

