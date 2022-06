La Liga president Javier Tebas has told Barcelona they cannot currently sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski due to financial regulations.The 33-year-old Pole confirmed earlier this week that his time with the German champions was “over” after an eight-year spell.Barcelona manager Xavi has previously said the club have entered negotiations to sign Lewandowski but that it is a difficult deal to complete.And Tebas has now revealed that the Spanish outfit will need to sell players before they can acquire the striker.Speaking to Marca, he said: “They (Barcelona) know what they have to do. They know perfectly well our economic control...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO