For almost three hours Wednesday night, Summit County councilors heard from their constituents about temporarily halting nightly rental licensing. The public hearing was supposed to focus on whether or not the county should impose a moratorium to give the council time to come up with new regulations for properties listed on sites like Airbnb. But the comments frequently discussed the impacts of nightly rentals themselves, both for neighbors who deal with the parties and parking issues, and real estate professionals who say nightly rentals play a critical role in the local economy.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO