ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

ITD to hold open house on I-15 planning project between Northgate and Blackfoot

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRoKR_0fxR579A00

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house about designs to widen Interstate 15 between the Northgate Parkway Interchange and Blackfoot.

The public forum held to share information and gather public input will be held from June 6-13. The public is invited to stop by the open house any time between 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, Chief Targhee Room (777 Bannock Road) in Fort Hall.

ITD will be on hand to discuss the project and proposed widening improvement options during the open house and public feedback can be provided at itdprojects.org/i15corridor .

“Most of Interstate 15 was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s and it is aging and nearing capacity in some areas,” said ITD District 5 Engineering Manager Eric Staats. “We are excited to be moving forward with a planning and design process to improve safety and capacity on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Blackfoot.”

The project to improve Interstate 15 between Northgate and Blackfoot is part of a multi-year planning process to improve the interstate between Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

“This project between the Northgate Interchange and Blackfoot will provide environmental clearance and develop widening options for future projects,” said Staats. “We would like the public’s input on the widening options that are being developed.”

Information and will also be available online at itdprojects.org/projects/i-15northgatetoblackfoot between June 6 and 13. Participants can review materials online and submit comments.

Elements of this project are funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of the Leading Idaho TECM Program. To address the state’s rapid growth, the legislature passed a historic transportation revenue package that Governor Brad Little signed as part of his Leading Idaho initiative in May 2021.

House Bill 362 raised the percentage of sales tax going towards transportation from 1 percent to 4.5 percent, with bonding authority granted to ITD to invest in safety and capacity needs across the state. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.

A PDF fact sheet is available by visiting itd.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/KN23345-I15-Northgate-Blackfoot-factsheet.pdf

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Grand Inn & Suites location opens in Pocatello

The X Stay Properties hotel company has opened a new location in Pocatello renamed it the Grand Idaho Inn & Suites. That happened when the Idaho company bought the former Clarion Inn at 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. And with 206 rooms, it is now the largest independent hotel in Pocatello, said Winston Edgar, East Region manager of X-Stay Properties. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

The rest of the story

I have ignored the repeated attacks on the city and its employees by City Council members Bray, Ortega and Stevens for the past several months, but last Sunday’s diatribes crossed the line. It is time for those of us trying very hard to build a better future for Pocatello and its residents to speak up and tell our side of the story.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman has plans to ride a camel on her 107th birthday celebration

POCATELLO — Naomi Wilde, a longtime resident of East Idaho, is celebrating her 107th birthday on Monday, June 6. Her son, Dean Wilde, explained that Naomi will be celebrating by riding a camel at Grace Assisted Living. "When she turned 104, someone asked her what she wanted, and she said she wanted to ride an elephant," he said. "This year, she was asked the same thing, and she said, 'how...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Zoo Idaho's annual Free Day postponed, date to be determined for August

POCATELLO — The annual Free Day at Zoo Idaho is being postponed. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the date will be rescheduled sometime in August. Zoo Idaho is working in partnership with Connections Credit Union to make this year’s free day possible. “The annual Free Day is one of...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Blackfoot, ID
Government
City
Blackfoot, ID
City
Fort Hall, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Pocatello, ID
Traffic
Blackfoot, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Idaho State Journal

Community calendar: June 2-3

• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m. • There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Second fire in two weeks breaks out at local feedlot under investigation by Idaho Department of Agriculture

IDAHO FALLS — Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Jennifer Lane and Kathleen Street in Bonneville County for a report of a vehicle fire. An engine, the ladder truck, battalion chief, and a couple of water tenders responded. On arrival, firefighters noted fire in a large pile of hay and rubbish, as well as in the engine compartment and cab of a pickup truck. There were several outbuildings nearby, none...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho. Wednesday • The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. • Acclaimed crime drama “The Outfit” will be shown at 5 and 7:30...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘A one-stop shop’: Construction crews converting old King’s building in American Falls into Valley Wide Cooperative

AMERICAN FALLS — For many years, the building at 2775 Neu Road in American Falls did little favors to attract out-of-town visitors. Sitting vacant ever since discount department store King’s closed its doors in 2012 due to a corporate cut, it has remained an empty husk that sits in direct view of the freeway, welcoming those getting off Exit 40 with all the luster of a ghost-town saloon. Yet now, construction crews are stirring up the dirt and whipping the vacant building into something that’s...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho House#Open House#Northgate#Urban Construction#Interstate 15
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls residents celebrate opening of city's first splash pad

Several families and children celebrated the opening of the first long-awaited splash pad in the city of Idaho Falls on Tuesday. The city of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting for the splash pad, located at Reinhart Park where guests kicked off the summer with hot dogs, music and their first look at kids playing at the splash pad before rain cut their time at the park short. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local earns medical degree from WVSOM

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Andrew Baker, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 28. Dr. Baker earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise physiology from Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg in 2015. He is a 2009 graduate of Pocatello High School in Pocatello.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

No injuries reported in train derailment near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are investigating after 15 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Pocatello Thursday morning. Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver told EastIdahoNews.com that no injuries were reported in the derailment, which happened around 5:45 a.m. near Bannock Highway. Some of the train cars were carrying cement,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Nirvanish, The Faux Fighters, Lakeview coming to Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this month

POCATELLO — Two more acts have been announced to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this month. The Idaho Summer Concert Series, which brings nine classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop and other artists to both Boise and Pocatello, is hosting tribute acts Nirvanish and The Faux Fighters in Pocatello on June 10. Nirvanish is a tribute to Nirvana that strives to replicate the audio integrity of Nirvana's recorded work...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

Fundraiser launched for family of local man who died in tragic tree accident

POCATELLO — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a man who fell from a tree near Idaho State University on Tuesday and died later that evening. Darin Williams, 35, of Pocatello died shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday following the 1:30 p.m. incident that occurred on the 400 block of South Sixth Avenue while Williams was up in a tree using a chainsaw to cut down branches. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Country music duo Lakeview coming to Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on June 11

POCATELLO — The Country Concert Series, which brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, has recently announced another act at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Nashville duo Lakeview is set to perform at the amphitheatre on June 11. Brought up on mixtapes of country legends such as Randy Travis and Conway Twitty, with a ’90s dash of Toby Keith, Big and Rich, and Brooks & Dunn, Lakeview...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two Pocatello girls first in region to earn Eagle Scout rank

Two girls from Pocatello are the first girls in the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America to earn their Eagle Scout rank. Elise Whitworth and Mary Swore, both 18 years old and new graduates of Pocatello High School as of Thursday, have earned the highest rank attainable in Scouts BSA after spending nearly two years each working toward that goal. The Scout...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Department seeking leads on vandalism at Ross Park

Over the last several months the Pocatello Police Department has noticed an increase in vandalism at Ross Park. The recent graffiti activity has been found at both Upper and Lower Ross Park. The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for the graffiti at Ross Park. If a person recognizes the tagging or knows the person responsible please contact Officer Eric Bills with the Pocatello Police Department Detective Unit at 208-234-6121.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

American Auto College cuts the ribbon, classes to begin July 18

American Auto College, an automotive technician school that offers a hybrid of traditional classroom instruction with apprenticeship-style learning, held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to mark the completion of their Blackfoot facility. The first day of classes will take place on July 18. Right now there are eight students signed up for the program and enrollment will be capped at sixteen students. Enrollment is still open and a student could theoretically...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

2022 graduates reflect on high school, prepare for future

Hundreds of students graduated from Pocatello, Century and Highland high schools on Thursday in ceremonies at Idaho State University's Holt Arena. Just over 320 students graduated from Highland High School. About 200 graduated from Century, and roughly 200 received diplomas from Pocatello. Highland principal Brad Wallace said his advice for this year's graduates is, "Don't worry so much about what you should do, but who you are." ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Karie Ann's Pocatello opens for third season

POCATELLO — Karie Anne’s Pocatello opened for the summer at the beginning of May. This will be the business’s third year serving up sweet treats in the Gate City. The first Karie Anne’s started in Rexburg. Now there are locations in Pocatello and Logan, Utah, as well. Brynlee Broadhead, one of the workers at the Pocatello location, said they are expecting to stay open until the last week of September. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy