ITD to hold open house on I-15 planning project between Northgate and Blackfoot

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house about designs to widen Interstate 15 between the Northgate Parkway Interchange and Blackfoot.

The public forum held to share information and gather public input will be held from June 6-13. The public is invited to stop by the open house any time between 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, Chief Targhee Room (777 Bannock Road) in Fort Hall.

ITD will be on hand to discuss the project and proposed widening improvement options during the open house and public feedback can be provided at itdprojects.org/i15corridor .

“Most of Interstate 15 was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s and it is aging and nearing capacity in some areas,” said ITD District 5 Engineering Manager Eric Staats. “We are excited to be moving forward with a planning and design process to improve safety and capacity on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Blackfoot.”

The project to improve Interstate 15 between Northgate and Blackfoot is part of a multi-year planning process to improve the interstate between Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

“This project between the Northgate Interchange and Blackfoot will provide environmental clearance and develop widening options for future projects,” said Staats. “We would like the public’s input on the widening options that are being developed.”

Information and will also be available online at itdprojects.org/projects/i-15northgatetoblackfoot between June 6 and 13. Participants can review materials online and submit comments.

Elements of this project are funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of the Leading Idaho TECM Program. To address the state’s rapid growth, the legislature passed a historic transportation revenue package that Governor Brad Little signed as part of his Leading Idaho initiative in May 2021.

House Bill 362 raised the percentage of sales tax going towards transportation from 1 percent to 4.5 percent, with bonding authority granted to ITD to invest in safety and capacity needs across the state. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.

A PDF fact sheet is available by visiting itd.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/KN23345-I15-Northgate-Blackfoot-factsheet.pdf