ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IA

Coal spilled from train derailment near Lansing

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rjd3q_0fxR4upx00

LANSING, Iowa (WKBT) – Ten coal cars derailed south of Lansing, Iowa Wednesday morning.

The cars were part of a Canadian Pacific train that derailed around 6:40 am, according to the Iowa DNR. Ten coal cars derailed, only one of which tipped coal into the Mississippi River four miles south of Lansing near the Lansing power plant. The amount of coal spilled is unknown, the DNR said. No fuel or other products were spilled.

Staff from Canadian Pacific Railroad have been working on the derailment throughout the day. The Iowa DNR say they will be monitoring cleanup and will consider appropriate enforcement action.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

John Deere to move cab manufacturing from Iowa to Mexico

In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date set for 2024. The company...
WATERLOO, IA
Sioux City Journal

John Deere to move Waterloo cab, welding assembly operation to Mexico by 2024

WATERLOO — John Deere's Waterloo cab and welding operation is moving to Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, by 2024, according to the company and a union official. Union leadership was given the news Wednesday and told ”no jobs would be affected because new product is coming in,” said United Auto Workers Local 838 President Tim Frickson.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Bear seen roaming Winneshiek County shot and killed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The black bear seen roaming Winneshiek County has been shot and killed, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the bear was shot by a farmer near Ridgeway, and they do believe it was the same bear seen last month roaming the twon of Hesper.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Local
Iowa Cars
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Donuts In America Might Be In Waterloo

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
WATERLOO, IA
winonaradio.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Begin Construction on Two Area Lock and Dams this Month

ST. PAUL (KWNO)-Crews will start work on a pair of area locks and dams this month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the projects apply to Lock and Dam 6 in Trempealeau and Lock and Dam 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa. The corps says workers will install a double-walled sheet pile structure upstream of the auxiliary gates at both locks. The sheet pile structure will act as a redundant damming surface and a walkway.
GUTTENBERG, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derailment#Vehicles#Dnr#The Mississippi River#Accident#The Iowa Dnr#Canadian Pacific Railroad#Recent News Headlines#News 8
winonaradio.com

Motorist, Semi Collide in Goodview

GOODVIEW, Minn. (KWNO)-A Pine Island man was hurt following a collision with a semi-truck in Goodview Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says 83-year-old Harold C. Radtke and the semi were traveling north on Hwy. 61 when they collided at the intersection with 44th Ave. Radtke was taken to Winona Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
GOODVIEW, MN
WSAW

Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is intensifying. Volunteers from the organization Help Asheville Bears or HAB arrived in New Lisbon this week to find the bear and help remove a small game trap from its right front paw. NBC15 first reported on the bear last week when a viewer sent us a video of the bear hobbling around in their backyard.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after fire at building in downtown Cascade

CASCADE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead and a building is destroyed after a fire in downtown Cascade. The Dubuque County Sherriff's Officer, Cascade PD, State Fire Marshal's Office and fire departments from Cascade, Worthington, Bernard, Farley, Monticello, and Dubuque responded to the fire around 9 pm on Wednesday.
CASCADE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KCRG.com

Vehicle making unsafe passes causes crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle making dangerous and unsafe passes caused a crash in southwest Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon. An Iowa State Patrol trooper encountered a vehicle making unsafe passes and traveling at a high rate of speed at 16th Ave SW and 80th St. SW near Highway 30 and Highway 100. The driver of the vehicle continued east on 16th Ave SW. The trooper was a “good distance behind the driver trying to catch them” when the driver of the alleged offending vehicle proceeded through the intersection of 16th and Wiley Boulevard and crashed into a vehicle.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kchanews.com

16-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Northeast Iowa Car Crash

A juvenile driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck occurred along Iowa Highway 139 shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. A Ford Fusion driven by 16-year-old Katrindra Whalen of Burr Oak was northbound when her vehicle drifted off the road while she was searching for her wallet. The car then entered the ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls man reported killed in Wisconsin crash

WKBT News from Nelson, Wisconsin, is reporting a Redwood Falls man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. KLGR will report more if and when official confirmation is received from law enforcement / emergency services. The WKBT report states:. A motorcyclist from Minnesota was killed in Wisconsin...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy