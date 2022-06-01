Coal spilled from train derailment near Lansing

LANSING, Iowa (WKBT) – Ten coal cars derailed south of Lansing, Iowa Wednesday morning.

The cars were part of a Canadian Pacific train that derailed around 6:40 am, according to the Iowa DNR. Ten coal cars derailed, only one of which tipped coal into the Mississippi River four miles south of Lansing near the Lansing power plant. The amount of coal spilled is unknown, the DNR said. No fuel or other products were spilled.

Staff from Canadian Pacific Railroad have been working on the derailment throughout the day. The Iowa DNR say they will be monitoring cleanup and will consider appropriate enforcement action.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.