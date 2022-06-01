ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Outdoor happy hours reopen at area museums, gardens

By Betsy Price
 2 days ago

Among Longwood Gardens’ beer garden offering are brews made with plants from Longwood.

If you crave a drink at the end of your workday and want to have it in a lovely outdoors spot, many area museums and gardens can offer you just that.

Here are some to try:

Nemours Estate

The former home and garden of A.I. du Pont, at 1600 Rockland Road in Wilmington, is offering Third Thursday summer events from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., co-hosted by Wilmington Brew Works. Half-price admission includes l ive music, shuttle tours, beer and wine, and food trucks on June 16, July 21 and Aug. 28.  The m ansion and garage are not open for these events. Tickets can be purchased in advance or upon arrival.

The Delaware Art Museum offers Happy Hours in the Sculpture Garden every Thursday through Sept. 8.

Delaware Art Museum

The museum brings back its Happy Hours in the Sculpture Garden series on Thursdays through Sept. 8. The 5p.m. to 7:30 p.m. events are free and include live music as well as beer, wine, cocktails and food for sale. The museum is at 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington.

Longwood Gardens’ beer garden is open Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 30.

Longwood Gardens

Longwood’s beer garden , a favorite with summer visitors attending evening shows there, will be open on Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 30. Included in admission, the beer garden offers tables under umbrellas as well as tented seating. Beers by Victory Brewing Co. include season wheat ales brewed with fresh grapefruit and strawberry infusions from the gardens. Pub fare, including wood-fired pizzas, are available. For hours and a music schedule, go here .

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

The former du Pont estate in Greenville will offer Mixer & Elixirs June 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The evening will include a summer rose champagne spritzer, small bites and live music by Fostina Dixon in a secret location on the property. The $25 admission includes the cocktail, live music and garden access. Designated drivers and students are $13 and get a non-alcoholic drink, music and access to the garden. Kids 12 and under are free, but not included in food or drink. Food and additional drink are available for purchase. For more, go here .

Hagley’s Bike & Hike & Brews is back for the summer of 2022.

Hagley Museum and Library

The museum’s popular Bike & Hike & Brews return on Wednesday nights today, June 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The events allows people to ride bikes or hike what the venue calls “the Brandywine’s most beautiful mile” on Wednesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through August, weather allowing.

Guests are invited to bring their own picnics. Different food trucks will be featured each week. Tonight, it’s Zaikka on Wheels and June 8 it will be Uncle John’s BBQ. Dogfish Head craft beer and Woodside Farm Creamery ice cream will be available for purchase every week.

Guests should enter through the main entrance at 200 Hagley Creek Road. Admission is $5 per person, but free for children younger than 5. Leashed canines are invited for Dog Days, which is June 29, July 27 and Aug. 1.

On Dog Days, leashed canine companions are welcome at Bike & Hike & Brews.

Mt. Cuba Center offers Twilight on the Terrace on June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 2.

Mt. Cuba Center

The center, at 3120 Barley Mill Road in Hockessin, will offer Twilight on the Terrace, on June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 2, all Friday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local food truck fare, beer, and wine will be available for purchase and is included with admission. Tickets can be purchased in advance o r upon arrival: $15 adults, $8 children, ages 5 and under are free.

