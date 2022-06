A majority of Americans are saying they believe schools can be safer places if teachers are armed and properly trained. In the aftermath of last week’s Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group, in conjunction with Convention of States Action, found that 57.5% of likely 2022 general election voters believe schools are somewhat or much more dangerous without teachers who carry a gun and are properly trained in using it.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO