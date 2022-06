The “National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB): A Salute to the Battle” documentary film re-airs in over 44 markets throughout June in honor of Black Music Month. Presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar, the film brings the action, energy, and pageantry of the ‘Battle’ performance to viewers, in an up-close and personal perspective, right into the comfort of their homes where they can experience the action with their friends and family.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO