Commencement exercises for the EHS Class of 2022 are set to take place on Wednesday, June 22, at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton at 4 p.m. The Class of 2022 got to spend the majority of the year in classrooms, seated next to their classmates, unlike the seniors of the previous classes. But they also wore masks for much of the year, as the COVID-19 pandemic lumbered into its third year. Finally in March, the masks came off, and life began to feel a little closer to normal.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO