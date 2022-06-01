ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

"Active Shooter" reports confirmed near Rt 315 in Pittston near Walmart and the Pilot Travel Center. Rt.315 closed in the area. 81 North/South at near stand still

By WILK News, Jason Barsky
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 2 days ago
Photo credit WILK

At around 4:00pm, WILK began receiving reports of “a possible active shooter” in and around the Walmart in Pittston, PA. Reports of an active shooter have now been confirmed.

Police activity along 315 Near Pittston Twp. Police on the scene include officers from both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Earlier, Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski, confirmed “several shots fired” in the area and tweeted the following.

