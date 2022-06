Summer is right around the corner, and experts are warning that record-high gas prices could climb even higher as vacation season kicks off. Right now, the average price of a gallon of gas is a record $4.60, according to AAA β€” 50 cents higher than a month ago and $1.50 more than a year ago. Where will gas prices go from here? It's impossible to say for sure, but most forecasts say fuel costs won't be cheap anytime soon.

TRAFFIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO