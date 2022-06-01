ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Center says tropical storm watches or warnings possible today for areas of Florida

By Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago

A sloppy tumble of clouds near the Yucatan Peninsula is expected to bring drenching rains to South Florida on Friday into Saturday regardless of whether its tropical aspirations come true.

The area of low pressure — juiced by the remnants of Agatha and feeding on the warm waters of the western Caribbean Sea — was given an 80% chance of developing into 2022's first tropical depression by the National Hurricane Center late Wednesday.

The system was dubbed Invest 91L — a designation that triggers a deeper dive into models that look at what the atmosphere is scheming.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are possible for parts of South Florida today.

If the system musters tropical storm strength of 39 mph winds or higher, it would be named Alex. Alex replaced Andrew after the 1992 Cat 5 storm shredded parts of Miami-Dade County. Bonnie is the second name on this year's tropical cyclone list.

Hurricane Classifications: What do the categories mean?

FPL considers storm preparation: Deadly Texas storm motivates Florida Power & Light to prepare for extreme winter weather

Meteorological lingo: What’s an invest and why do they keep saying tropical cyclone?

VIDEO : FIU's Wall of Wind

“This one definitely picked the right date to show up,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Sami Hadid, who is based in Miami. “The main message to the public is this system is going to bring a lot of heavy rain, and flooding is definitely a possibility.”

Wednesday was the first day of hurricane season, which runs through the end of November. This is the first year since 2014 that a named storm hasn’t formed before June 1.

Hurricane guide: Where to shelter in Palm Beach County

National Hurricane Center: Forecasts begin May 15, and they're better than ever

Hadid cautioned that the path of the system could alter the rain forecast, but that models were in closer agreement Wednesday that a trough digging through the United States will fling the soggy side of the disturbance toward South Florida.

Tracing a system's path is difficult without a closed center of circulation — something that was still missing Wednesday afternoon.

“Obviously, things can change,” Hadid said.

The NWS in Miami has scheduled a special briefing for Thursday to update the system’s status.

Palm Beach County could get between 1.75 to 5.5 inches of rain

Rain amounts as high as 7.5 inches at the extreme southern tip of Florida are possible, with Palm Beach County getting between 1.75 to 5.5 inches.

A second area the hurricane center is watching is about 150 miles northeast of the Bahamas. It has a 10% chance of development as it moves east-northeast out to sea.

Agatha, a Category 2 Pacific hurricane that pounded into Mexico, dissipated Tuesday over land. If it had kept its closed circulation and remained a cyclone as it entered the Caribbean Sea, Hadid said it would have kept the name Agatha.

Other systems have made similar unsuccessful attempts to keep their names as they traversed from the Pacific into the Atlantic or vice versa. Major Hurricane Grace from 2021 hit Mexico, fizzled, and became Tropical Storm Marty in the Pacific. Category 1 Hurricane Nana in 2020 hit Belize, dissipated, and became Tropical Storm Julio in the Pacific.

“These ‘crossover storms’ occur now and then, it’s certainly not unprecedented,” said University of Miami senior research associate Brian McNoldy in his Tropical Atlantic Update blog.

Forecasters believe 91L will become a tropical storm after it crosses Florida

AccuWeather forecasters are bullish on 91L’s development, calling for it to become a tropical storm after it crosses Florida and enters the Atlantic Ocean before continuing northeast. Jeff Masters, a meteorologist who writes for Yale Climate Connections and a co-founder of Weather Underground, agrees the odds of developing into a tropical storm increase after the system crosses Florida, he said in his column Wednesday .

Above-average water temperatures and weakening wind shear in the path of the system could contribute to its strengthening.

Development also could be aided by the globetrotting Madden-Julian Oscillation — an area of storminess that circles the Earth and is currently causing a stir in the western Atlantic.

Hadid said while lightning is not expected to be a threat with the pending rains, tornadoes may spin up in the soggy tumult.

“People should make sure they have their weather alerts turned on,” Hadid said. “Obviously, there will be gusty to squally conditions including some possible tropical storm-force gusts.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Hurricane Center says tropical storm watches or warnings possible today for areas of Florida

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Pacific Hurricane#Hurricane Nana#Weather#Fpl#Florida Power Light#National Weather Service
