Spokane, WA

Woman arrested for first degree arson at Home Depot

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was arrested by the Spokane Police Department on Sunday for 1st Degree Arson.

SPD arrested 59-year-old Kennie A. Calvert for a fire she created at a Home Depot on Newport Highway on May 19.

SPD says Calvert created the fire as a distraction when she and Sierra D. Fry were shoplifting items from Home Depot. She was cited for theft and arrested for setting the fire.

Calvert has a $100,000 bond in the Spokane County Jail. She has 21 previous felony convictions.

Home Depot says the estimated cost of damages ranged from $6-7 million.

Fry was arrested on Wednesday for retail theft with special circumstances for other involvement in other thefts outside of the one at Home Depot.

Comments / 14

Beth Meersman
2d ago

Why is she out of prison after 21 felony convictions. Doesn't WA have a three strikes law?. I was at that Home Depot yesterday and the cashier said a firefighter was hurt. That should have elevated the charges.

Mary Greenleaf
2d ago

21 previous convictions?????? what is she doing out among decent people??? WE MUST BE LIVING IN A STATE OF CONFUSION (YES -- WASHINGTON)LOCK UP THE CREEP FOR LIFE!!!

Shannon Taylor
2d ago

she should stay in jail doing hard labor until she's paid off all her debts pay her $1 a day charge her rent and food while she's there. Make criminals accountable for their actions

