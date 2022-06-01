Woman arrested for first degree arson at Home Depot

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was arrested by the Spokane Police Department on Sunday for 1st Degree Arson.

SPD arrested 59-year-old Kennie A. Calvert for a fire she created at a Home Depot on Newport Highway on May 19.

SPD says Calvert created the fire as a distraction when she and Sierra D. Fry were shoplifting items from Home Depot. She was cited for theft and arrested for setting the fire.

Calvert has a $100,000 bond in the Spokane County Jail. She has 21 previous felony convictions.

Home Depot says the estimated cost of damages ranged from $6-7 million.

Fry was arrested on Wednesday for retail theft with special circumstances for other involvement in other thefts outside of the one at Home Depot.

