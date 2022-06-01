ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa House candidates Matt Rinker and TJ Widbin discuss what they could bring to Des Moines

By Laigha Anderson, The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago
The two men vying for the Republican nomination for Iowa's 99th house district had a chance to share their opposing viewpoints Tuesday on what each would do while in office.

Burlington city councilman Matt Rinker and Good Restaurant and Lounge owner TJ Widbin debated a number of topics at the Greater Burlington Partnership forum for the 99th district.

The men will face off in the primary election on June 7, and the winner will go up against Rep. Dennis Cohoon, Iowa's current longest-serving member of the Iowa House of Representatives.

Widbin takes issue with school voucher bill, Rinker points to need for more education funding

A key question asked during the debate was what issue the Republican-controlled House and Senate should have voted on or are anticipated to continue working on in 2023 in which they don’t agree with house leadership.

Widbin said his main disagreement is over the Republican bill for school vouchers.

Widbin said he doesn’t think the proposed legislation in its current form will help Iowans. He said he instead is in favor of legislation that will help schools and, from what he can see, he does not believe the existing bill will accomplish this.

Rinker said his biggest gripe is the victory lap taken for increasing funding for education even when that increase is inadequate compared to inflation.

Republicans increased education spending by 2.5% last year, but Rinker pointed out that an inflation increase of 8% meant that schools actually lost money.

Rinker looks to leverage experience

Rinker said that he wants to use what he’s learned during the past five years of serving on the Burlington City Council to the advantage of Iowa citizens.

The Burlington area now shares a state senator with Lee County, a fact that Rinker believes puts added pressure on the person who sits in the 99th district’s seat.

“It is really important that (the state representative for the 99th district) has the knowledge and the experience with the power to carry the flag,” he said.

In Des Moines, Rinker will be a freshmen legislator, but he said he won’t necessarily be a new face in Des Moines.

In his five years on the council, Rinker has traveled to the Iowa Capitol for Southeast Iowa Days each year that he had the opportunity to do so, allowing him to establish relationships that he will build upon if he is elected.

Rinker said that the workforce remains an ever-present issue, but at the heart of that issue is housing.

He said the city council has consistently worked toward increasing incentives for housing development. He said the $125 million investment over the past five years in housing in downtown Burlington is evidence that government can have a big impact on these projects.

The state has done some work in terms of historic preservation grants, but Rinker said he wants to see the state continue to work toward making a positive impact on housing development.

Rinker also talked about his desire to end indeterminate sentencing, which allows those sentenced to prison to serve much less than the time they were given by a judge. Rinker said that allowing those convicted of crimes to serve much less time than they were given in court only puts pressure more pressure on law enforcement.

Widbin wants to make Iowa more attractive with education funding, lower taxes

Widbin said Iowa isn't succeeding in the way that other states might be because of taxes.

Widbin pointed to Iowa's high personal and corporate income tax as a reason why companies are had left until more recently. He contrasted this with states with lower income tax, which he said are thriving.

“States that are growing have low taxes,” he said.

Widbin called Iowa's recently passed 3.9% tax rate a starting place but did not specify where he would like to see the state sit in terms of tax rates.

Lowering taxes is just one part of Widin’s vision of making Iowa, and the Burlington area, more attractive to those who are interested in relocating.

In Widbin’s view, if Iowa can do things now, perhaps it can attract big companies that he claims are leaving high-tax states. He said in the future, Iowa might make an attractive location for a technology company that is hoping to leave a state such as California in favor of a low-tax area.

Another piece of making Iowa more attractive is to work on Iowa's education system.

Parents make decisions based on their children, Widbin argued, so increasing the quality of Iowa’s schools will encourage families to move to Iowa.

Widbin pointed to Iowa's counselor-to-student ratio, which is half of the national recommendation, as an area in which the state should invest money.

Investing in counselors is just one way Widbin said he wants to help teachers. Widbin also said he would like to decrease the number of students teachers have in their classrooms, calling it his top priority.

