Lansing, MI

Man, 40, shot during argument in Lansing parking lot Wednesday morning

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

LANSING — Police on Wednesday were investigating the city's second shooting involving injuries in three days.

A 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower leg following an argument with two females in the parking lot of a business in the 3600 block of South Cedar Street about 4:50 a.m., Lansing police said in a news release.

The victim was reported to be in fair condition. The suspects drove off in a light-colored sedan, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Two men were injured in a shooting early Monday in the 2900 block of Cabot Drive. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting is asked to call Detective Mike Looney at 517-483-6869 or CrimeStoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

