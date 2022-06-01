ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Four local grads contribute to Riverside City College's championship season

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ani6h_0fxR3hiN00

Some 24 hours after helping his team capture the California Community College Athletic Association state title is still unreal for Ryan Dominguez.

The Hesperia High School graduate is one of four area graduates to help the Riverside City College baseball team to the state title. The Tigers rallied Monday afternoon to beat Folsom Lake College 10-8 on Monday afternoon.

The Tigers ended the state tournament in Folsom unbeaten at 3-0, and closed the season winning 19 of 21 games.

It’s Riverside’s fifth state title in program history, and first since 2007.

“It’s everything you’ve always dreamed of to become a champion,” said Dominguez, a reliever for the Tigers. “It’s the best feeling becoming one and knowing nothing or nobody can take that away from you.”

Dominguez, a star Hesperia High School pitcher who was named the Daily Press’ Baseball Player of the Year in 2019, worked two innings in Riverside’s first game of the tournament. The southpaw picked up the win against Folsom Lake College on May 28 after entering the first game of the tournament in the eighth inning down four runs.

Dominguez held FLC scoreless and allowed three three hits with three strikeouts.

“You do this for a long period of time and you want guys like that to come at you and be assertive in that nature. This is what we expected Ryan Dominguez to be and he got the ball,” Tigers head coach Rudy Arguelles said of Dominguez, who led the team with an 11.44 strikeouts per nine innings rate.

Dominguez struck out 25 batters over 19 ⅔ innings of work as a sophomore.

But he wasn’t the only local contributor.

Serrano graduate Jon Mocherman started Monday’s title game for the Tigers and worked 3 ⅔ innings. He allowed two earned runs on three hits.

Over the season, Mocherman started nine games and went 4-2, with a save and 43 strikeouts in 16 appearances.

A fellow Serrano graduate, Jordan Townley made 13 appearances as a freshman and won two games and struck out 22 batters.

Victor Valley graduate Bret Bowers collected a hit and a run in each of the three state tournament games.

Bowers ended the three games 3 for 11 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and four runs.

Over 41 games as a freshman, Bowers racked up a .350 batting average with 31 RBI and scored 27 runs.

After graduating from Victor Valley in 2019, Bowers attended Citrus College. But after the pandemic he decided to transfer to RCC, a move that he was actually worried about.

“I faced the hardest decision of my life last summer,” Bowers said. “It was out of my comfort zone and I was scared of the challenge of going to the most competitive conference in the state. I knew it was going to be the best for myself and my baseball career to transfer but I was still scared of the risk. I bit the bullet and decided to compete for a spot at Riverside.”

That change led to what Bowers calls the best year of his life.

“At that point, I didn’t know the best year of my life was about to unfold,” Bowers said. “The hard work, the memories, and the friendships all showed me why I was meant to be a Tiger.”

Part of the memorable season for Bowers is playing alongside three other ball players from the High Desert.

Especially two he’s known for quite some time.

“I have played with (Mocherman) since high school and have played with (Dominguez) since I was 10,” Bowers said. “It’s pretty cool being able to show that the High Desert does have tons of talent.”

Dominguez describes the experience as special.

“It’s special to look at where we come from,” he said. “From competing against one another in high school, to all three of us being on the same team working each and every single day together to become champions is special.”

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.

Comments / 0

Related
precinctreporter.com

1972 All-Stars to Celebrate Historic State Championship

It was the summer of 1972 and kids who were playing Little League Baseball dreamed about making the all-star team for their respective leagues. One all-star team from the Sixth Ward on the westside of San Bernardino that was led by two hard throwing twelve year old pitchers and a head coach who would eventually become a record setting National Football League referee made headlines en route to San Bernardino’s first and only California Little League State Championship.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Acrisure Arena reaches another major milestone in its construction

Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms reached another major milestone in its construction. Thursday morning, construction workers were out pouring the concrete for one of its rinks. Within six hours, the future practice rink for the Coachella Valley Firebirds was transformed. “Exactly one year from our groundbreaking we actually poured the ice floor today this morning The post Acrisure Arena reaches another major milestone in its construction appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
recordgazette.net

Welcome to the Sun Lakes life

Sun Lakes Realty welcomes several new residents, Dan and Larkin Sumrall, Gail Ferranti and Jeannie Lyn and Robert Schive to Sun Lakes. Dan and Larking are from Riverside and are retired from UC Riverside and AT&T. Their hobbies include golf, swimming, working out, horseshoes, sewing and crafts. They moved to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Maryland Daily Record

Octomom Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

College: Mt. San Antonio College and California State University Fullerton. Kids/Children Name: Calyssa Arielle Solomon, Amerah Yasmeen Solomon, Elijah Makai Solomon, Aidan Solomon, Joshua Jacob Solomon, Caleb Kai Solomon, Isaiah Angel Suleman, Josiah Angel Suleman, Jeremiah Angel Suleman, Noah Angel Suleman, Jonah Suleman, McCai Angel Suleman, Nariah Angel Suleman and Maliah Angel Suleman.
FULLERTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverside, CA
College Sports
City
Folsom, CA
Hesperia, CA
Sports
Hesperia, CA
Education
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California College Sports
City
Hesperia, CA
Riverside, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
Riverside, CA
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

With the Angel Stadium deal dead, what will Arte Moreno do next?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Back to square one. After back-and-forth negotiations with various members of the Anaheim City Council through the past decade, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno thought he had a deal in place to buy the city-owned 150-acre Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots. Moreno’s real...
CBS LA

Hans Christensen Middle School in Menifee closed Thursday due to social media threat

An Inland Empire middle school campus was closed Thursday after receiving threats of violence via social media. Hans Christensen Middle School, located on Sherman Road in Menifee, announced the closure via a statement released to parents of the student body and social media."Earlier today, Principal Lyman informed the HCMS community of a threat of violence on social media that was specific only to HCMS," the statement read. "Due to the continued investigation, and out of an abundance of caution, HCMS will be closed on Thursday, June 2, 2022."It also detailed that school officials were working closely with Menifee Police to monitor...
MENIFEE, CA
Laist.com

The Rise Of Lady Lowriders And Other All-Women Car Clubs In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The metal flakes painted onto Sandy Avila’s car glisten as she reaches under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Man shot while playing basketball at Eva Dell Park in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are continuing to search for a gunman that shot a man playing basketball at Eva Dell Park Thursday afternoon. It happened at about 8:00 pm, on June 2, 2022, in the 15700 block of 1st Street in Old Town Victoville, directly across from the construction site of the new Wellness Center.
VICTORVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Citrus College#Grads#Riverside City College#Hesperia High School#Tigers#Folsom Lake College#The Daily Press#Flc
foxla.com

$6 million Powerball ticket sold in Riverside County

CORONA, Calif. - Would you like a donut with your $6 million? We sure would!. That's the case for one lucky person who hit 5/5 winning numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The ticket worth $6,021,023 was sold at Sunny Donut on Limonite Avenue in Corona, according to California Lottery...
thenewzealandtimes.com

California high school teacher released on $50,000 bond after contacting student with intent to commit felony

A California high school teacher has been released on $50,000 bond after being charged with contacting a student with intent to commit a crime. Authorities arrested LRod Jara, 49, on Thursday. The Redlands East Valley High School teacher has been on leave since April 2022, when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department opened its investigation into the teacher.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
uktimenews.com

California murder cited in Vegas-area biker shooting case

HENDERSON, Nev. (UKTN) — A shooting that authorities say involved members of rival motorcycle gangs Hells Angels and Vagos on a Las Vegas-area freeway may have been retaliation for the murder of a man he several weeks ago in Southern California, a prosecutor said Thursday. . Clark County Chief...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iecn.com

Fire Engine Struck on 10 Freeway in Fontana￼

Early Friday morning San Bernardino County Fire’s Medic Engine 76 (ME76) was struck while on scene of a traffic collision. Firefighters from the Bloomington fire station had responded to a reported traffic collision on the westbound 10 freeway near Sierra Ave in Fontana and had spotted to safely block the incident scene.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

2 shot in ‘gun battle’ at Rialto park during school trip

One person was killed and another wounded when a gun battle broke out in a Rialto park where elementary school children were playing during a field trip on Wednesday, authorities said. Neither victims were students. The shooting on the basketball courts of Rialto’s Alec Fergusson Park was during the field trip for about 100 Fitzgerald […]
RIALTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Powerball Ticket Worth $6 Million Sold at Corona Donut Shop

You can bet donuts to dollars that the someone in Southern California was pleasantly surprised by Wednesday's Powerball drawing. A Powerball ticket worth $6,021,023 was sold at a donut shop in the Riverside County community. The ticket has five numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, but missed the Powerball. Those numbers...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Motorist Killed in Crash in La Verne

Authorities Wednesday identified a motorist who was killed when a car crashed into the backyard of a home in the La Verne area. Paramedics sent to the 4300 block of St. Mark Avenue, near Baseline Road, at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.
LA VERNE, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

5K+
Followers
872
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy