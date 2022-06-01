ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Lifetime advocate, community leader Lakay Banks remembered for service to helping others

By Gershon Harrell, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEhYX_0fxR3e4C00

When most people in Gainesville hear the last name Banks, many think of Dr. Cullen W. Banks, a pioneer who was the first Black man to have privileges at Alachua General Hospital and North Florida Regional Medical Center.

But it was the woman beside the man, Lakay Banks, who operated quietly as a humanitarian, civic organizer and mentor to students.

Banks, 84, died Saturday morning at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville from complications related to diabetes.

Barbara Sharpe Obituary:Barbara Jean Cliffin Sharpe, education leader and community activist, dies at 84

Courthouse renaming:Alachua County Criminal Courthouse renamed in honor of Judge Stephan P. Mickle Sr.

UF changes teaching, CRT:UF's choice: Change teachings on racism or risk $100M in funding due to DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE' Act

Born on Dec. 1, 1937 in Tallahassee, Florida, Banks later went on to Florida A&M University where she studied psychology and became Miss FAMU her senior year of college and joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She graduated in 1959 with a degree in Psychology.

She met her future husband while in college at FAMU in 1959. Three months later the two had eloped. The two celebrated 54 years of marriage before her husband died at 88.

Throughout her time in the region, Banks was involved in civil rights movements becoming a lifetime member of the NAACP and a founding member of Gainesville Women for Equal Rights. She also co-founded the Millhopper Cooperative Nursery School, after her son was denied access at an all-white pre-school.

She was appointed by Florida Governor Bob Graham to the Governor's Commission on Post Secondary-Education in 1979.

As the University of Florida began to integrate their college she and her husband rallied to organize support for African Americans who wanted to go into med school. Banks organized events for social activities, enrichment sessions, medical care and fundraiser for scholarships.

In 2003, Banks was honored by Santa Fe College as a woman of distinction for her work in the community, such as driving bringing food to families in need and counseling teen parents.

But to those who knew her best, she was "mom."

Banks leaves behind three children Barry Banks, 62, Garry Banks, 59, and Colleen Banks, 58.

"Although she seemed to be very outgoing and a gregarious person she loved being at home, decorating her home, painting and performing yard work, that's what she loved," Colleen Banks said.

They describe their mother as a detailed and time-sensitive person who once got a speeding ticket because she didn't want to be late to her doctor's appointment.

"And you can't forget her laugh," Colleen said. "She had a contagious laugh."

Bank's funeral will be held at 3 p.m. at the Greater Bethel AME Church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers monetary contributions be made to the Shands Kidney Transplant Program or Cullen W. Banks M.D. Scholarship, University of Florida Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Faith leaders team up to address racism

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time ever, the Alachua County Faith Leader’s Alliance joined forces to address racism. They planned a walk to honor victims in the Buffalo, New York shooting that killed 10 people. Faith leaders from different religious backgrounds read a joint message to combat...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida nonprofit hosting food distribution event this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s largest food bank is distributing food to Jacksonville residents. Farm Share announced on Thursday they are hosting a food drive with the House of Prayer International Ministries on Saturday, June 4. Farm Share is providing recipients with fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods, while...
alachuachronicle.com

Governor vetoes some local funding priorities but restores school funding

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget today and also announced an extensive veto list, totaling $3.1 billion, setting a new record “by a wide margin.”. Among the local projects vetoed were the City of Gainesville’s Community Resource Paramedic Program at $260,000. The program was one of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala accepting applications from nonprofits for street banner lottery

The City of Ocala Public Works Traffic Division is accepting applications for its street banner lottery through Monday, August 1 for the 2023 calendar year. Reservations can only be made by nonprofit organizations. The city currently has two banner locations that can each be reserved for one week. The first location is at the 1100 block of E Silver Springs Boulevard and the second location is at the 1300 block of W Silver Springs Boulevard.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville to look for permanent charter officers

The Gainesville City Commission is moving forward with hiring a permanent equity and inclusion director to start a process to fill all six charter officer positions with permanent hires. Currently, only two charter officers hold permanent positions—City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Auditor Virginia “Ginger” Bigbie. The remaining four positions...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Graham
fox35orlando.com

Report slams Gainesville VA hospital

An Army veteran died after he was rushed to the Malcolm Randall Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida. A report stated that staff put bureaucracy ahead of a comatose veteran's medical needs.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Bi-Partisan candidate forum hosted at Jacksonville Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are multiple seats up for grabs in the 2023 elections; from the Jacksonville City Council to the State Senate. At least two dozen contenders for elected positions gathered for a bi-partisan candidate forum at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. It was hosted by the Black Commission. This event was an opportunity for people to directly ask those who are running some questions and the candidates shared why they deserve a vote.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

From Homelessness to Being The Impetus For Serial Entrepreneurship: CEO Janay White Reclaims Society through Education, Support and Empowerment

Jacksonville, FL – Janay White, affectionately known as “THE GOAT” of entrepreneurship is the CEO of eight (8) successful companies. A mother of two, Janay cultivates and creates. opportunities for individuals to attain financial freedom and become prosperous in generational welfare. Working two (2) jobs a day...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Leader#Florida A M University#Racism#Alachua General Hospital
mycbs4.com

Affordable housing ribbon cutting in East Gainesville

This afternoon Fairstead and Alachua county held a ribbon cutting for affordable housing in East Gainesville. A representative from Fairstead tells CBS4 News that this is one of their first affordable housing projects in North Florida. “I'm more outstanding and just want to come and cry now I know there’s...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County’s Head of Animal Services has resigned

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Head of Animal Services has resigned. County Officials say Ed Williams turned in his resignation letter on May 13th. His last day will be June 19th. Williams has been the head of the department since 2017. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $600M for Moffitt expansion

The Governor said he didn't support the long-term commitment because it limits budget flexibility. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday vetoed a proposal to spend $600 million to construct and develop a new Moffitt campus in Pasco County. “I do not support the provision of funding that would tie the state...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
Citrus County Chronicle

Watermelon Festival asks for help

CHIEFLAND — The Chiefland Watermelon Festival is entering its 68th year. It brings thousands of people to the city and is arguably the event that puts Chiefland on the map. It’s a common misconception that the event is put on by the city or the chamber of commerce; the festival is organized by the Chiefland Woman’s Club. In fact, it is done entirely by four women.
CHIEFLAND, FL
News4Jax.com

Yulee High School principal to leave job at end of June

YULEE, Fla. – Yulee High School is on the hunt for a new principal after the Nassau County School District said it will not be reassigning Yvon Joinville to the position next year. He will officially leave the job on June 30. The school district did not provide a...
YULEE, FL
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses Walk Out in Protest After Understaffing Leads to Patient Suicide

Some patients need to be monitored 24/7 for behavioral and mental health issues. But that is often next to impossible when there aren’t enough nurses on staff to keep track of all the patients than need help and constant supervision. According to recent reports on social media, around 40...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Hampton Aquatic Fun Center to host swim classes for ages 50 and up

A swimming class is set to begin at Hampton Aquatic Fun Center this week for members of the community who are over the age of 50. The four-week program, Senior Aquafit, will be held on each Friday in June, beginning on June 3 through June 24, at the Hampton Aquatic Fun Center located at 255 NW Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy