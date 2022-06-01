ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Lodi Pride Festival returns for second year of ‘compassion, energy and love’

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334lGA_0fxR3WxG00

Following a successful first year, the Lodi Pride Festival is back Saturday, June 4 to stage a celebration of love, acceptance and visibility.

“Nobody expected the pride festival to pop up in this city when usually pride festivals only happen in big cities like Stockton, San Francisco, LA you know the pride festivals are like a big city thing," said Kathleen Ellis, Lodi Pride Festival coordinator, A New Lodi Organization executive founding board member.

Fair, Pride fest, more: 5 things to do in Stockton, San Joaquin County this weekend

"But the very fact that Lodi needs it so much is very much the reason why we're having it here.”

Ellis said she experienced retaliation herself for coming out in Lodi as an adult. She said it’s a common narrative in Lodi for adults in their 30s to remain closeted and coming out not being an option for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRCNh_0fxR3WxG00

“We've heard the rhetoric of Lodi being antiquated and it keeps a lot of diversity away. Gay people move away from here. People of color stay away from here,” Ellis said.

Lodi needed a change, Ellis said and she wanted to make a change, so she used her voice and resources to do so.

“I feel like I'm just trying to expedite the process and help these people in my community who have it within them to accept one another exactly how they are without hiding any part of their true colors,” Ellis said.

Check it out: June events in San Joaquin County you don't want to miss

Last year, more than 1,700 people attended the free event, they anticipate 3,000 will attend this year, Ellis said.

Lodi Japanese American Pop artist Mikara is the opening act for the event. Headliners for the festival are singer Donovan Lowe and Singer-guitarist Lolah Nguyen . The Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus will also be performing. ASL interpreters will be present at the festival to accommodate the deaf and hard of hearing community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNJxJ_0fxR3WxG00

“It's going to be a way bigger festival,” Ellis said.

Sacramento comedian Melissa McGillicuddy along with Hellen Heels are some of the returning entertainment stars from last year.

“I think the Lodi Pride Festival is really just trying to show people that Lodi can be a home and not a closet.” she said.

If you go

When: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Highwater Brewery, 927 Industrial Way, Lodi

Admission: Free

Information: bit.ly/3NSA1qJ

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: Lodi Pride Festival returns for second year of ‘compassion, energy and love’

Comments / 8

Related
Fox40

Manteca Crossroads Watermelon Street Faire

The Manteca Crossroads Watermelon Street Faire is one of the largest events in the region and voted among the best events to attend in Northern California. It attracts over 50,000 people every year to celebrate with food, music, vendors, and activities. For over 24 years, the Faire has helped bring the community together in a massive celebration, which in addition to serving our residents and guests, helps generate thousands of dollars in revenue for the City and local businesses. The sponsorship of George Perry & Sons — the West Coast’s top melon brokerage firm — is making watermelon eating, watermelon rolling, and guessing the weight of a watermelon contest possible. Some of the contests as prizes will have — you guessed it — watermelons.
MANTECA, CA
KCRA.com

Here are free or low cost things to do in Northern California this summer

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off the unofficial start to summer, here's a round-up of some free or cheap things to do in Northern California. This list includes several recommendations from KCRA staffers, mostly focused on the greater Sacramento area, and is not meant to be a comprehensive guide. If you haven't checked out our Explore Outdoors series, or Word of Mouth show, please do so.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
City
Lodi, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Stockton, CA
Society
San Joaquin County, CA
Society
City
Stockton, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Lodi, CA
Society
globalcirculate.com

These Bay Area restaurants permanently closed in May 2022

Some of those long-gone businesses include Willie Bird Turkey Store & Deli in Santa Rosa and Yu-Raku in San Mateo, which first announced its closure plans in April. And while the reasons behind the decision to shutter varied, both restaurant owners made the challenging decision to close for good. “As...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#New Lodi Organization#Fair
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash on Beverly Drive and Carpenter Road in Modesto

The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Beverly Drive in the Modesto area on the night of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The incident took place shortly after 8:50 p.m. in the area of Carpenter Road and Beverly Drive, according to CHP traffic officers. Preliminary Information on the Motorcycle...
MODESTO, CA
majorleaguefishing.com

Tosh Takes the Lead on Day 2 at the Delta

BETHEL ISLAND, Calif. – As anglers began launching their boats at Bethel Island, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled residents still slumbering in bed, its epicenter just 21 miles from takeoff. The tremor was a harbinger of a shake-up atop the leaderboard on Day 2 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Western Division event on the California Delta.
BETHEL ISLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued from Sacramento River Thursday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple law and medical personnel agencies were called out to the Sacramento River near Scotty’s Landing on Thursday to help a woman who started having seizures while tubing. A California State Park Peace Officer, Travis Gee, told Action News Now that some bystanders and people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
AdWeek

Sacramento Reporter Leaving Business After 11 Years

KCRA reporter Kay Recede said she is leaving the local news business after 11 years. She announced the move on social media saying, it wasn’t an easy decision, but “it’s time for a new chapter.”. “I have never won an Emmy,” Recede wrote. “I’ve been a broadcast...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Justice Bites: Northern California Man Accused Of Rattlesnake Trafficking

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect sweet on rattlesnakes was busted for allegedly breeding and selling some of the most dangerous ones on the planet. “Rattlesnake trafficking itself is pretty rare,” said Captain Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Wildlife officers say an Amador County man was trying to sell the venomous vermin at a reptile expo and online, but that was just the beginning. “They went to his house and found a total of 59 rattlesnakes,” Foy said. Investigators identified most as western diamondbacks, which are native to California and among the deadliest in the world. “For a guy to actually...
SACRAMENTO, CA
newheadlines.art

Rio Vista Fishing Pier

Rio Vista Fishing Pier. “the floating pier, designed and built by jennings boat docks & lifts in rio vista, was completed on [tuesday] and is located near the. It's a step up from hookup apps but the perfect level hookup com scam of serious for 20 and 30 somethings who want something real, but don't need anyone asking how many kids they want just yet.
RIO VISTA, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

2K+
Followers
677
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy