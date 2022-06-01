David Roddy to remain in NBA draft, end Colorado State basketball career

One of the most unique players in Colorado State basketball history has played his last game as a Ram.

David Roddy will forgo his senior season and keep his name in the 2022 NBA draft.

He announced his decision Wednesday afternoon, hours before the deadline for players to withdraw and maintain their eligibility.

In a long message posted on Twitter, Roddy thanked CSU coaches, players and fans saying it is "with tearful eyes" that he writes his goodbye message.

"It’s for sure the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life, by far, just because of the emotional attachment that I have to CSU," Roddy said in an interview Wednesday afternoon. "All the relationships that I’ve had definitely got me teary-eyed a few times making all the phone calls."

Assuming Roddy is selected (which is a near certainty), he'll be the first Ram chosen in the NBA draft since 2013 when center Colton Iverson was the 53rd overall pick by Boston.

Most mock drafts have Roddy as an early second-round pick, with a few saying he could sneak into the back end of the first round.

The two-round NBA draft will be held June 23.

Roddy has held individual workouts with several teams at the top of the second round, including the teams (Indiana, Orlando and Toronto) with the first three picks of the second round. Roddy said he'll workout for Portland Thursday and Golden State on Friday.

While second-round picks, if Roddy is picked there, don't necessarily have the same amount of contract money as first-rounders, some teams will pay similar guarantees for players they value as high-level prospects.

Roddy took part in the NBA combine in late May and performed well in measurements, at 6-foot-6, 261 pounds and a 35.5-inch vertical leap and a wingspan of just shy of 7 feet.

His uniqueness is what makes him such an intriguing prospect. Roddy is close to being a positionless player. He's undersized as a true power forward and has many guard-like skills but is big for a guard. He's dominant in the paint but also a 3-point shooter.

He won't leave CSU with his name atop any statistical categories because he did some of everything.

Roddy averaged 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, just shy of a block and an assist per game for his CSU career.

As a junior, he blossomed from a good player to a great one, winning Mountain West Player of the Year and averaging 19.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while his 3-point shooting shot up to 44%.

He was a large part of CSU's turnaround as well. The Rams went 12-20 the year before Roddy came to CSU, when he chose the Rams over offers from hometown Minnesota as well as Northwestern and became one of the highest-rated recruits in program history.

CSU went 20-12 his freshman season and improved each year to the point of a 25-6 record in 2021 and a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Rams either made or would have made the postseason in each of his three years.

CSU was slated to be in the CBI to end the 2019-20 season before COVID forced a cancellation of all postseason tournaments. The Rams went to the NIT Final Four in 2020-21 and the NCAA Tournament in 2021-22. It's just the third time in program history the Rams made the postseason three consecutive years.

He leaves the program in much better shape than he found it. Roddy will exit as a fan favorite as well.

With his exit, CSU has two open scholarships it can still fill prior to the upcoming season.

David Roddy's career numbers

Points: 1,406 (ninth in CSU history)

Rebounds: 677 (10th in CSU history)

Blocks: 77 (12th in CSU history)

