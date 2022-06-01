ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

St. Mary's Food Bank faces growing crowds as inflation puts pressure on Arizonans

By Athena Ankrah
kjzz.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a thousand families lined up outside a single St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix on Tuesday, and even more are expected Wednesday. Jerry Brown is the director of public relations at St. Mary’s. He says the start of summer usually results in more...

kjzz.org

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Phoenix food bank sees influx of families in need as costs of living rises

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising costs of living, from gas to groceries, are pushing some families around the Valley to a place they haven’t been before: food banks. The St. Mary’s Food Bank helped more than a thousand people on Wednesday, the most in 2 years during the height of the pandemic. The line was backed up all the way to Thomas Road at the facility just south on 31st Avenue, with some in line for the first time. “I didn’t think I’d find myself here,” said Nelly Felix. “I have two kids under four, so food every third day, milk, cheese, bananas, eggs, it’s about a $100 every three days.”
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.org

Shipping containers repurposed as apartment housing in downtown Phoenix

A new apartment complex made of shipping containers opened up in downtown Phoenix. The builder says the 18-unit apartment building on Third and McKinley streets is the largest of its kind in all of North America. Local Studio, the company behind the building’s design, repurposes actual shipping containers as housing....
PHOENIX, AZ
thecentersquare.com

Phoenix metro area homes among nation's most overvalued, study finds

(The Center Square) – The Phoenix housing market has become overpriced. That's according to a recent study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The research found that homes in various metro areas are substantially overvalued with a low supply of houses on the market. It...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Jerry Brown
KOLD-TV

Federal funds going towards hiring, retention efforts for Arizona teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the hunt for teachers for this summer and next school year as the pandemic plays a big part in the nationwide shortage. The Arizona Department of Economic Security is working to support the effort across the state, providing federal money to boost recruitment and retention of childhood educators.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Homes with pools sell for 30% more, study shows

Arizonans are blessed with warm, sunny weather almost year-round, which is why Arizona ranks as one of the top states in homes with pools per capita. While swim season is just starting in for much of the nation, in Phoenix, 9 months out of the year call for poolside weather with the average temperature hitting 87 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 credit unions for 2021

Here are the Top 10 credit unions in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Volunteers#Arizonans#St Mary S Food Bank#The National Guard
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (06/05)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. ONE Community, a statewide business coalition, is hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include a variety of organizations in the tourism/hospitality sector, as well as healthcare, technology and more. More than 25 employers are registered to take part. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews on the day of the virtual event. Last year, several hundred high quality jobs were available through the Expo. Find your next career by signing up to take part in this marquee virtual event here!
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX 5 San Diego

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
momcollective.com

10 Must Try Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix

We are so lucky that Phoenix has such an abundance of amazing Mexican restuarants to enjoy. It would be impossible to pick just one favorite, so here are ten must-try Phoenix Mexican restaurants and a few reasons we love them!.  Los Reyes de la Torta: Recommended for a giant menu...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Valley housing market cooling faster, analyst says

A leading analyst of the Valley’s housing market said the latest home sale data shows the market is cooling at an “astonishing and widespread” rate. The Cromford Report last week observed that “buyers’ disadvantage in negotiations has dropped dramatically.”. “This is because there is much...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy