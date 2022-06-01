ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, MI

One man killed in Oak Park shooting, SUV riddled with bullet holes

By Hilary Golston
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least one man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Greenfield Road. According to FOX 2 sources, a man in his 40s was shot and killed inside of a GMC Yukon Denali around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Both...

www.fox2detroit.com

WNEM

Police: 1 person injured after more than 100 shots fired during shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An overnight shooting between two groups of people in Saginaw left one person injured, according to Michigan State Police. Saginaw police officers and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene on Hamilton Street at Court Street about 1:10 a.m. on Friday, June 3. One person...
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in well-known Oak Park jeweler's slaying

Oak Park, Mich. — A 44-year-old man was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the slaying of well-known jeweler Daniel Hutchinson outside one of his businesses this week. Roy Larry was arraigned from the Oak Park police lockup before Oak Park 45th District Judge Jaimie Powell Horowitz. Horowitz entered...
OAK PARK, MI
abc12.com

Police investigate shooting near the Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - One man was shot in the leg early Friday morning in Saginaw, which police believe happened during a running gunfight. The shooting happened near the intersection of Court and Hamilton streets around 1 a.m. Police say there was a large party in that area earlier, but...
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Man, 18, accused of shining laser pointer at state police helicopter

Hamtramck — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shining a laser pointer at a Michigan State Police helicopter early Friday, officials said. The helicopter was on patrol over Wayne County at about 12:10 a.m. Friday when they were struck by a green laser, according to authorities. Troopers in the aircraft saw the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Marcus Brown
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

A Detroit man is facing felony charges in the Memorial Day Belle Isle hit-and-run crash that killed a Dearborn girl. According to a news release Friday from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office,  Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit has been charged with open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death. The most serious of those charges, open murder,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police search for suspect who killed two men on city's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said three men were riding in a car Wednesday night when one of the men started shooting and only one walked away. Police were called to the shooting just off Evergreen Road near Lyndon Street in Detroit on Wednesday after two men were shot to death.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen shot in head in car, man clinging to life after beating, how to get the most from your air conditioner

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A teen girl was leaving a water park in Ypsilanti Township on Monday when someone shot her in the head. The 16-year-old girl, who is from Southfield, was with her boyfriend, who is from Detroit. The couple was on their way home around 5:30 p.m. after spending their Memorial Day at Rolling Hills Water Park when someone shot at them.
DETROIT, MI

