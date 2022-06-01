ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

12-year-old killed on Belle Isle Beach had just immigrated to the U.S. a few months ago

By Amy Lange
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - The 12-year-old girl who was hit and killed at Belle Isle on Memorial Day had just immigrated to the United States from Yemen and were making their first trip to Belle Isle Beach when she hit by a hit-and-run driver who went off the road and onto...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 68

jay romeo
2d ago

poor girl..it was supposed to be a day of fun for her & the family.. cherish everyday you're here because you never know when your time is up..

Reply
12
Dorothy Sarrach
2d ago

Prayers for her and her family,so sad to lose a loved one in such a tragedy.💔🙏🙏

Reply
11
sharron farrell
2d ago

So sad, prayers for the family.I hope they catch the person that hit her and took off, lock him up in jail.

Reply(2)
5
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

A Detroit man is facing felony charges in the Memorial Day Belle Isle hit-and-run crash that killed a Dearborn girl. According to a news release Friday from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office,  Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit has been charged with open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death. The most serious of those charges, open murder,...
DETROIT, MI
