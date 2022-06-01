ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Scott: Vt. should focus on improving existing gun laws

By Calvin Cutler
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gun policies are in the spotlight after the deadly school shooting in Texas last week. The shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers is sparking discussions around the country...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Vt. GOP candidates call for metal detectors in every school

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont Republicans running for office took to the Statehouse steps Friday calling for action in the wake of school threats. Greg Thayer is running for lieutenant governor. He and others outlined several steps they’d like to see taken including installing metal detectors in every Vermont school, looking into new surveillance cameras that can detect firearms on an individual, and increasing federal and state funding to boost security.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Gov. Scott signs bills related to hunting in Vermont

June is a month you’re probably thinking about your air condition, but with high heating costs, many people are actually thinking about the price to stay warm this winter. A construction worker is in jail after being accused of setting a fire that ruined homes and killed a cat.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Charleston, VT
Local
Vermont Government
City
Colchester, VT
State
Vermont State
WCAX

Scott vetoes Act 250 reform bill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sweeping bill to update Act 250, Vermont’s 52-year-old land use law, will face a veto from Governor Phil Scott. The bill, which has been several years in the works, included protections for forests and created a new board to consider Act 250 appeals. But the governor Wednesday said the measure moves Vermont backward because it increases bureaucracy and makes it difficult to build housing. He says he will veto the measure -- and work with lawmakers on reform next year.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermonters concerned with rising home heating costs

On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott signs two bills related to hunting in Vermont. DCF calls on LGBTQ+ families to foster amid shortage. Families in the LGBTQ+ community are being called upon to help during a shortage of foster homes in Vermont. Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Mosquito tracking delayed in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With warmer nights on the way, you’re about to see a lot more mosquitos. That means bug bites, which can not only be a nuisance, but carry dangerous diseases. Every summer the Vermont Agency of Agriculture partners with the Department of Health to check mosquitos...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Vt#Gun Laws#Mental Health#Politics State#Wcax#Republicans
VTDigger

49 Emerge Vermont alums on the ballot in 2022

Burlington, Vermont—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, saw 49 alums officially file to run following Vermont’s qualifying day on May 26th. The primary election will be held on August 9th with the general election being held on November 8th. These candidates represent the unique diversity of Vermont, coming from the different communities, backgrounds, and identities that make up the state. In fact, 39% of alums on the ballot are members of the New American Majority: Black, Brown and Indigenous women and women of color, as well as LGBTQ+, young, and unmarried women.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Dairy Festival underway in Enosburg

Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont. For almost four decades, Joseph Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. Updated: 3 hours ago. Vermont Wildlife officials are reminding the public not...
BURLINGTON, VT
WBEC AM

Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Friday Weathercast

Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont. For almost four decades, Joseph Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. Anglers urged to leave spawning lamprey on Conn. River alone. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Mass. contractor accused of bilking dozens of clients in 5 states

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A contractor who according to authorities bilked dozens of customers in five states out of a total of more than $400,000 has been indicted on 48 charges. Prosecutors in Massachusetts say Fred Senter, of Pittsfield, who owned Northern Steel Building and Structure LLC, took down payments...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Congressional candidates talk climate, environmental issues

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Ahead of the August primaries, three of Vermont’s candidates for U.S. House fielded questions on their environmental goals in a forum Thursday. Democrats Becca Balint and Molly Gray and Independent Liam Madden took the stage at the Vermont College of Fine Arts Chapel in Montpelier.
MONTPELIER, VT
NY1

New York state Senate Republicans offer counter measures to stem gun violence

Bolstering mental health programs, increasing penalties for gun crimes and supporting efforts on the county-government level to reduce violence are among the proposals by Republican lawmakers in the state Senate meant to counter violent crime in New York. The proposals were announced Wednesday, the second-to-last day of the legislative session...
LAW
nbcboston.com

Vermont Dealing With Worst Spongy Moth Outbreak in Decades

Spongy moths have been plaguing homes in western Vermont in recent weeks. Insatiable eaters, the pests attack trees, particularly oak trees, among other plants, as well as houses and garage walls, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported. "For the most part, these trees are able to be kind of resilient and can...
VERMONT STATE
CBS New York

New York state legislature passes sweeping gun legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's Democratic-controlled legislature on Thursday moved to pass sweeping gun legislation.The package includes a bill banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.Other legislation included in the package would:Strengthen the 2019 Red Flag law, which allows a court to issue an extreme risk protection order prohibiting a person who is determined to be a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy