Scott: Vt. should focus on improving existing gun laws

Burlington, Vermont—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, saw 49 alums officially file to run following Vermont’s qualifying day on May 26th. The primary election will be held on August 9th with the general election being held on November 8th. These candidates represent the unique diversity of Vermont, coming from the different communities, backgrounds, and identities that make up the state. In fact, 39% of alums on the ballot are members of the New American Majority: Black, Brown and Indigenous women and women of color, as well as LGBTQ+, young, and unmarried women.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO