ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns star Garrett keeping open mind about Deshaun Watson

By TOM WITHERS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1ZhY_0fxR23eT00
Browns Football Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett walks on the field after an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Aware of the public's perception, Myles Garrett has made up his own mind about Deshaun Watson.

Garrett has focused on how the embattled quarterback has conducted himself with the team since joining the Browns while facing serious legal consequences and possible NFL punishment over alleged sexual misconduct.

In his first media availability since Watson signed, Garrett said he doesn’t feel the need to pry into the QB’s affairs just to learn more about him.

“It isn’t any of my business,” said Garrett, Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end and unquestioned team leader. “I try to keep my nose out of it. I don’t try to put my eyes on it. The only thing that matters to me is if he’s playing every game and what we need to do to step up as a defense if he isn’t.”

Garrett's comments came a day after a 23rd massage therapist filed a civil lawsuit accusing Watson of sexual misconduct during appointments made while he played for Houston.

The newest lawsuit is the first filed since the Browns traded for Watson in March, when they signed him to a record-setting $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

The 26-year-old Watson has maintained that any sexual activity with the women was consensual — two separate grand juries in Texas declined to indict him on 10 criminal complaints — and that he intends to clear his name.

Garrett was pressed on whether Watson's reputation matters, given the breadth of the allegations.

“It does,” Garrett said. “But I don’t know what happened. You don’t know what happened. No one in this room really knows what happened, other than the people that were involved. I can’t move one way or the other, based on hearsay.”

“So, I just have to move with the character of the man that I know from day to day, and it’s a good guy from what I’ve seen, from what I’ve played against and from what I’ve seen in the building."

Watson didn't speak to the media for the second straight week. After practice ended, he signed autographs and took photos with some school kids before grabbing a smoothie off a table and ducking into the team's complex.

On Tuesday, his lead attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement that Watson stands by his previous denials of any wrongdoing.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski again steered clear of saying much about the unresolved situation that hangs over his team.

Cleveland's front office has stressed it was comfortable with what an investigation into Watson's behavior yielded before the Browns traded six draft picks, including three in the first round, for him.

Stefanski was asked if the latest lawsuit changed anything about the QB's status.

“It goes back to the work we did prior to this,” Stefanski said. “We’ve covered that. But I’ll just continue to let the proceedings play out.”

Watson is still facing potential discipline from the league, which is investigating whether he violated its personal conduct policy. If that's found to be the case, Watson would in all likelihood be suspended.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week that he thought the inquiry was nearing a conclusion, but that was before the latest lawsuit or Tony Buzbee, the lead attorney for all 23 women, saying he plans to file a 24th petition.

Watson didn't play last season after requesting a trade. He's looked sharp on the field during two sessions open to the media, but Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said the three-time Pro Bowler is still getting into form.

"A whole year out, there’s definitely going to be rust, and you can see it,” Van Pelt said, “but he’s working through that.”

NOTES: Garrett said he's treating his defensive teammates to a trip to Miami this week. “Taking my talents to South Beach,” he said, playfully mimicking a line LeBron James made famous when he left Cleveland. ... Garrett has been outspoken about gun laws in the wake of the school shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. He'd like to see things change in his home state and pledged to “be an advocate for this cause nationwide."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

23rd woman files lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns elected to move on from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and traded for controversial star signal-caller Deshaun Watson in March after it was learned that Watson would not face criminal charges over 22 lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. Two grand juries declined to indict Watson. Two of...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Struggling Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson has work to do before proving he's worthy of the NFL's largest contract. On Wednesday, Cleveland.com's Twitter account posted video of the new Cleveland Browns quarterback throwing an interception during Wednesday's seven-on-seven drill in offseason OTAs. He also reportedly threw some incompletions without any pads or pass-rushers. One...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Myles Garrett Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

The Cleveland Browns' trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson was a controversial one given his current legal challenges. But what does Watson's new teammate, Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett, think about the situation?. Speaking to the media this week, Garrett would not comment on the allegations against Watson. But he...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Player Reveals If He Still Talks With Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is currently in the awkward spot where he's still a member of the Cleveland Browns but is not involved with the organization. Mayfield requested a trade earlier this offseason and is still waiting for a resolution. In the meantime, he's staying away from team activities. This afternoon, Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nfl#American Football
earnthenecklace.com

AJ Colby Leaves WJW Fox 8: Where Is the Cleveland Meteorologist Going?

Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
CLEVELAND, OH
All 76ers

Andre Drummond Shares Message Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Andre Drummond’s first season with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t very last long. However, he made quite the impact during his time playing with the Sixers. During the 2021 offseason, the Sixers lost their veteran backup Dwight Howard, who re-signed to the Los Angeles Lakers after they allowed him ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Cleveland

If you live in Cleveland and love to go to dinner with your friends or family, but don't know what restaurant to choose, here are 3 nice steakhouses that are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions. The food is absolutely delicious and the atmosphere is amazing, so you'll definitely want to come back, once you pay them a visit. Without further due, here are 3 nice steakhouses in Cleveland that truly know how to prepare a good steak.
CLEVELAND, OH
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were so far down last season that finishing 4-13 last season was seen as an over-achievement. Rookie QB Davis Mills showed some potential once he was named the starter during the regular season. Fortunately, the Texans received a boat load of draft picks after trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
HOUSTON, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy