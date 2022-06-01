ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Combs Hints At Baby Name As Due Date Approaches

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Combs took to Instagram to field some questions from her fans and followers, and one of them asked the mother-to-be for “ any hints for the baby name .” Nicole and her husband, country superstar Luke Combs , announced earlier this year that “Lil dude Combs” would arrive this spring.

Though Nicole didn’t reveal her son’s name, she responded, “it’s a family name but also pretty unique I think.” She also acknowledged in her Instagram story on Wednesday (June 1) that “picking a boy name was EXTREMELY difficult for us lol.”

Nicole also answered whether she would share photos of her son , or want to keep him away from the public eye. “We will probably lean to be more on the private side,” she said. “I’m already protective of him & I get super aggressive and weird messages about him already which stresses me out. It makes me kind of sad (because) of course I’m going to want to share him with everyone. Who knows, things may change later on,” she concluded with a shrugging emoji.

Nicole concluded her “ask me anything” questions by confirming that her due date is “ this month! ,” though she omitted the exact date. The questions about “Lil dude Combs” were interspersed with others about her pets, kindle preferences, favorite maternity brands, her nail color and more.

It’s not the first time the expectant mother has answered questions from fans on her Instagram story. She previously confirmed that Baby Combs would “most likely” be named after someone, and said she’s “SO unbelievably thankful to be pregnant, you have no idea… but I’m more than ready for him to be here .” Luke said when he announced the pregnancy that he “ couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

