Macon, a small city of 150,000 people, has plenty to offer. This Central Georgia city was founded on the Ocmulgee River’s west bank in 1823. It is known as “Brick City” because of its extensive use of locally-made building materials. Macon is an enjoyable place to walk around. It has a revitalized downtown that boasts wide avenues lined with trees and easy access to many of the city’s most popular attractions.

