Alligator spotted crossing pathway near Zeirdt Road, Lady Ann Lake

There are always fish stories of the “one that got away”, but there are also some fish stories that end with a documented record-breaking catch! Blue catfish are the largest catfish species in the US with Flatheads and Channel catfish coming in behind. They are typically 2-4 feet long and weigh an average of 30-50 pounds. Some can get quite a bit larger. Florida has some rivers with excellent catfish fishing including the Escambia and Yellow Rivers. Other anglers swear by their favorite spots on the Apalachicola and Suwannee Rivers as well. Let’s find out about the largest Blue Catfish ever caught in Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO