Alligator spotted crossing pathway near Zeirdt Road, Lady Ann Lake

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Anya Adams planned on a walk around...

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Blue Catfish Ever Caught in Florida

There are always fish stories of the “one that got away”, but there are also some fish stories that end with a documented record-breaking catch! Blue catfish are the largest catfish species in the US with Flatheads and Channel catfish coming in behind. They are typically 2-4 feet long and weigh an average of 30-50 pounds. Some can get quite a bit larger. Florida has some rivers with excellent catfish fishing including the Escambia and Yellow Rivers. Other anglers swear by their favorite spots on the Apalachicola and Suwannee Rivers as well. Let’s find out about the largest Blue Catfish ever caught in Florida.
ohmymag.co.uk

[Photos] Gorilla Behaves Weird - Then Staff Notice His Hands

Bobo resides in one of the many Mefou Primate Sanctuary located in the West African nation of Cameroon. He was one of the friendliest apes in the sanctuary and his behaviour changed overnight, creating a worrisome environment amongst the caregivers of the facility. It's a friendly affair. When Bobo changed...
outsidemagazine

Appalachian Trail Hiker Dies After Falling from McAfee Knob

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. An Appalachian Trail thru-hiker has died this week from injuries sustained in a fall from an iconic lookout in Virginia. Paul...
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught

Largemouth bass are large, powerful carnivorous fish that have a reputation for eating virtually anything they come across. Given their powerful nature, they are also one of the most popular and prized fish amongst anglers. Largemouth bass are famous for their stunning acrobatic displays as they resist capture and for the impressive sizes that they can reach. But just how big do they get? Join us as we discover the largest largemouth bass ever caught!
Whiskey Riff

Kayaker Gets Rammed By Alligator & Knocked Into North Carolina River, GoPro Catches It All

Oh, hell no… Look, I don’t spend much time out kayaking through the coastal rivers of North Carolina, but after this, I don’t really plan to. Experienced kayaker Peter Joyce was out paddling down the Waccamaw River recently when out of nowhere, his kayak was charged by a hungry gator. The gator hit so hard that it knocked the kayak over, except Joyce was able to grab hold of a branch to keep it from completely tipping upside down. He […] The post Kayaker Gets Rammed By Alligator & Knocked Into North Carolina River, GoPro Catches It All first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com

How Long Does it Take to Travel the Mississippi River?

The Mississippi River is the third largest water basin in the world and the second-longest river in North America. It starts at Lake Itasca in Minnesota and comes to an end in the Gulf of Mexico. The river Mississippi was originally called Misi-ziibi by the Anishinaabe people. The French people developed their name from this and called the river Messipi, which the name Mississippi originates from.
a-z-animals.com

What Turtles Live in (and Near) the Mississippi River?

The Mississippi River starts at a small lake in Minnesota (Lake Itasca) and travels 2,340 miles down the middle of the US to Louisiana where it empties into the Gulf of Mexico. Imagine all the fish and waterfowl that call the Mississippi their home. What about all of the turtles that live in the Mississippi? Are there any snapping turtles? Colorful painted turtles? How big is the biggest turtle? What turtles live in (and near) the Mississippi River?
a-z-animals.com

Fisherman Gets HUGE Haul Using a Snake to Catch Fish

There is more than one way to bait a hook. For one man, using a snake to catch fish resulted in an enormous catch. The fisherman carried a large snake over to an underground pit filled with water. A small hole allowed the snake to go into the water. The fisherman is hoping that the fish will use the same tunnel to come to the surface where he is waiting. He guided the snake into the hole. Patting, gesturing, talking, and directing eventually led to the brown snake slithering into the hole on its own.
