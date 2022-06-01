ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat, corn continue to fall on Ukrainian export optimism

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat sank on Wednesday for a second straight session to the lowest in nearly two months, as the market gauged diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports, while U.S. rainfall across the plains added pressure to prices. Corn followed, dropping to a nine-week low,...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

How many acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat did U.S. farmers plant in 2022?

Would you like to gain some insight and trade recommendations ahead of the Acreage Report being released by the USDA on June 30?. Prior to this report, Kluis Commodity Advisors and Successful Farming are teaming up to conduct their own planted acreage survey. Your information will be kept confidential and only the farmers who participate in our survey will get the results as well as any trade recommendations Kluis Commodity Advisors has before the USDA releases its Acreage Report on June 30.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for 2nd session on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans markets slid. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract added 0.4% to $10.62-1/2 a bushel,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Putin says Ukrainian grain can be exported through Belarus

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus, as long as sanctions on that country were lifted. Putin, saying reports of a Russian export ban were "a...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Argentina's grain exchange expects decline in wheat planting area

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat planting area for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 6.5 million hectares, down from 6.6 million hectares previously forecast, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. The exchange blamed the 100,000 hectare (247,000 acre) reduction on dry conditions...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 15-20 cents, soybeans up 10-12 cents, corn up 5-7 cents

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 20 cents * Bargain buying expected in the wheat market but gains limited as traders wait for signs of progress in talks to provide safe shipping channel for wheat out of Ukraine. * CBOT wheat has fallen in five of the past six sessions, losing 12.5% of its value during that stretch. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded up 16-1/2 cents at $10.57-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 23 cents at $11.51-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 21-3/4 cents at $12.18-3/4. CORN - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Technical rebound expected in corn, with traders saying the market is viewed as oversold after falling 3% in each of the previous two sessions. * Prospects for a boost in U.S. ethanol blending mandates also supported corn. * CBOT July corn last traded up 6-1/2 cents at $7.37-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans firming on concerns about crops in Minnesota and North Dakota. * Private exporters reported the sale of 55,000 tonnes of soybeans to Pakistan for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year and 297,000 tonnes of soybeans to Pakistan for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract rose above its 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 11-1/2 cents at $17.01-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Biofuels#Sea Ports#Grains Wheat#Ukrainian#Reuters#Cbot#Russian#The United Nations#U N#Western
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle top three-week highs

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures topped a three-week high in the most-active contract on Friday before ending lower amid pre-weekend profit-taking, analysts said. Feeder cattle futures also exceeded a three-week high, while lean hog futures came under pressure at the CME. Strong demand for...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans climb on fresh exports

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Thursday, supported recent export sales amid constricting U.S. stocks, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal firmed $2.20 to $414.90 a ton, while CBOT July soyoil firmed 3.33 cents to 81.44 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 352,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Pakistan - 55,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 297,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on June 10, the National Grain Trade Center said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat and corn higher after slide, soybeans stay firm

(Updates with European trading, adds PARIS to dateline) PARIS/BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures rose on Thursday to recover from two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and traders saw supply tensions persisting despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans ticked higher for a second day, underpinned by export demand. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.2% at $10.53-3/4 bushel. On Wednesday, it touched its lowest since early April after a two-day slide. Traders said the pullback in wheat was fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain, along with improved weather for North American and European crops. However, there was caution about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. "Hopes are high, but reality is harsh," a China-based trader said of the situation in Ukraine. Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 465,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. The tender underscored the impact of the war, with no offers of Ukrainian wheat and few offers of Russian wheat despite expectations of a bumper crop in Russia. Export restrictions in India were adding to global supply tensions. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Traders said there was chatter about interest in European Union wheat from millers in Asia that may now struggle to source supplies from India. CBOT corn added 0.8% to $7.37-1/4 a bushel, after falling on Wednesday to its weakest since late March. Soybeans were up 0.7% at $17.02 a bushel. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is likely to raise ethanol blending mandates for 2021 to above the figure it proposed in December, Reuters reported, citing sources, in what could boost corn demand in the fuel. The dollar eased, crude oil edged down and share prices rose as talk of potential further Saudi oil output tempered inflation and growth concerns. Prices at 1233 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1053.75 12.50 1.20 770.75 36.72 CBOT corn 737.25 6.00 0.82 593.25 24.27 CBOT soy 1702.00 11.75 0.70 1339.25 27.09 Paris wheat 384.75 4.25 1.12 276.75 39.02 Paris maize 335.00 5.50 1.67 226.00 48.23 Paris rape 791.00 -5.75 -0.72 754.00 4.91 WTI crude oil 114.69 -0.57 -0.49 75.21 52.49 Euro/dlr 1.07 0.00 0.35 1.1368 -6.03 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Potter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms after earlier slide; corn struggles to regain

(Updates with closing prices) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Thursday after reaching two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and supply tensions remained despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports that have been blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report that the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans firmed, underpinned by export demand and tight U.S. supplies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) firmed 17 cents to $10.58-1/4 a bushel, after falling to the lowest since early April on Wednesday. CBOT old-crop July corn eased 22-1/4 cents at $7.31-1/4 a bushel. New crop December corn futures added 2-3/4 cents to $6.94-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. Wheat futures found technical resistance after a two-day pullback earlier in the week, fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain. "It's just a corrective action," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group. "We still have the unknown around Ukraine shipments, but look at the price action. We still have some pretty big-time volatility here." Analysts are cautious about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Soybeans climbed, supported by export demand amid tight supplies, with U.S. exporters selling 352,000 tonnes of the oilseed for delivery to Pakistan. "They're not a usual big buyer for us," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "The tightness in that old crop soybean balance sheet is what's keeping the July soybeans in particular propped up." (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures sag as traders eye Ukraine export negotiations

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain and reopening Black Sea ports blocked since Russia's invasion. Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, while corn was little changed, brokers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French wheat crop rating slips further in week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop has declined for a fifth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dryness persisted in the European Union's biggest grain producer. An estimated 67% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firms on strong demand

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group live cattle futures firmed on Thursday, supported by steady cash prices across the U.S. Plains, as well as strength in consumer beef demand, despite inflationary forces, analysts said. "The feeling two, three weeks ago was that beef demand wasn't that good...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

‘Large supply gaps’ coming, says No. 2 U.S. turkey processor

Bird flu will have a “meaningful impact” on turkey supplies in coming months, said the head of Hormel Foods, the second-largest turkey processor in the country, on Thursday. Chief executive Jim Snee said Hormel anticipated “large supply gaps” for its Jennie-O Turkey Store operations in the months ahead because of flock losses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 8-15

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 8-15, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat and spring barley, plus grain maize crop conditions and sowing progress, covering week 21 ending May 30. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 21 average in France 2 9 22 64 3 Week 20 2022 2 8 21 66 3 Week 21 2021 0 3 16 74 6 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 21 average in France 1 10 24 63 2 Week 20 2022 1 9 23 64 2 Week 21 2021 0 5 19 72 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 21 average in France 2 15 30 53 1 Week 20 2022 1 11 27 60 1 Week 21 2021 0 2 13 79 5 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 21 average in France 1 10 26 62 2 Week 20 2022 0 9 23 65 2 Week 21 2021 0 6 25 66 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 21 average in France 0 1 8 87 4 Week 20 2022 0 1 8 87 4 Week 21 2021 0 0 10 88 2 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 21 average in France 100 Week 20 2022 99 Week 21 2021 99 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end lower on profit-taking

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished lower on Friday on profit-taking before the weekend, brokers said. * CBOT July soybeans dropped 31-1/2 cents to settle at $16.97-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal lost $7 to close at $407.90 per ton, while CBOT July soyoil rose 0.41 cent to end at 81.85 cents per lb. * Soybean futures pulled back amid signs of easing export demand and as the market corrected after advancing on Thursday, traders said. * Weekly U.S. soybean export sales were 395,600 tonnes in the week ended May 26, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Analysts' estimates had ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy