Athens City Council on Monday approved three projects that will bring a variety of new shopping options for the city, something often requested by residents. The first of the three, dubbed "Noon Athens Project" in a release from the city, will be located on U.S. 72 East, near Interstate 65, behind Wendy's. TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Five Below are all set to open here, bringing 125 jobs.

ATHENS, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO