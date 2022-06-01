ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Coahoma needs extra innings to overcome Franklin in Class 3A softball semifinal

By Carson Field, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mf6S5_0fxR0OAt00

AUSTIN — Wednesday afternoon’s Class 3A state semifinal game between Coahoma and Franklin was more like a boxing match.

The opposing squads traded punch for punch with several lead changes and ties on the way to extra innings. For every Coahoma offensive jab, Franklin seemed to have an answer as the game went to the ninth inning tied 10-10.

But in the top of the inning, Coahoma (33-4-1) delivered the knockout blow.

The Bulldogettes scored four runs on one hit, two errors and three walks to take a 14-10 lead. Freshman pitcher Hannah Wells retired the side in the bottom half of the inning to clinch the 14-10 win and advance to the state title game.

“Your character is tested when things aren’t going well,” Coahoma head coach Alexander Orosco said. “They could have made excuses, but they didn’t. As a coach, that’s what you want to see.”

Franklin (36-5) scored two runs early and led 3-0 at one point. The Bulldogettes hadn’t recorded a hit and it seemed the game was in danger of getting out of hand.

One swing of the bat changed that, however,

With two outs in the top of the fourth, Wells blasted a solo home run to put Coahoma on the board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUU8M_0fxR0OAt00

“It’s been pretty hard to shut us down all year, and I didn’t think it was going to start today,” Orosco said.

Wells added, “I tried to make an adjustment and I think it got us going."

Christian Everett added a run on an RBI single before the inning was over, but Franklin responded in the bottom half, stretching its lead to 4-2.

The fifth inning was a big one for both teams.

Wells drove in two on an RBI double and an Avery Rodriguez RBI single gave Coahoma a 5-4 lead before Franklin scored two to snatch it right back.

Both teams went scoreless in the sixth, meaning Coahoma would go home if it didn’t score in the seventh.

With one out in the top of the seventh, Karleigh Burt walked, bringing Wells back up to the plate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHxFd_0fxR0OAt00

The freshman did it again. She sent a no-doubt home run over the left-field fence to give Coahoma a 7-6 lead.

The Lady Lions, though, tied it in the bottom of the seventh on a passed ball, sending the game to extras at 7-7.

Coahoma kept its offense going in the eight: the Bulldogettes scored three runs on four hits and two walks. But again, Franklin had an answer, scoring three runs of their own.

The Bulldogettes put it away for good in the ninth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnNKj_0fxR0OAt00

They plated four runs on a hit, two fielder’s choices, two errors and two walks. And in the bottom of the half, Wells and the Coahoma fielders teamed to retire the Lady Lions for good.

The teams combined for 24 runs and 29 hits in a game. Franklin scored in six of the game’s nine innings.

After a rocky few innings in a row, Wells showed strong composure to record the final three outs.

“I just tried to do my best, get outs for my defense,” Wells said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nmE7_0fxR0OAt00

Wells threw 151 pitches and allowed eight earned runs en route to earning the win. After such a taxing game, she will use the next 24 hours to rest.

“I’m dead but it’s fine. I’m going to get some good recovery,” Wells said.

Back-and-forth dogfights are nothing new for Coahoma. The Bulldogettes earned come-from-behind wins against Holliday and Merkel earlier in the playoffs.

Playing with their backs against the wall has sort of become a comfortable spot for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OeJDN_0fxR0OAt00

“As long as we’re in a fight, the Bulldog fight never dies,” Orosco said. “That wasn’t new to us.”

Coahoma will face Hallettsville at 1 p.m. Thursday with the state title on the line.

Hallettsville defeated Mount Vernon 4-3 in eight innings prior to the Coahoma-Franklin game. The Lady Brahmas are 34-3 and come into the contest on a 29-game winning streak.

Coahoma won its only state championship in program history in 1999. The Bulldogettes have reached the state tournament six times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnfaG_0fxR0OAt00

Thursday’s championship bout against Hallettsville will likely be another dogfight. But after Wednesday’s nine-inning main card, the Bulldogettes are battle ready.

“It just gets harder,” Orosco said. “Tomorrow’s the last one. I can rest after tomorrow. Bulldog fight never dies.”

Photo Gallery: Coahoma upends Holliday, advances to state

More: Coahoma Bulldogettes beat Holliday 7-4 to complete sweep, advance to state

Carson Field is the area sports reporter for the Abilene Reporter-News. He covers primarily Big Country high school sports. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to reporternews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Coahoma needs extra innings to overcome Franklin in Class 3A softball semifinal

Comments / 1

KSNT News

Texas Tech transfer will return to college and join the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Another player has withdrawn from the NBA Draft to join KU men’s basketball. Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar will not stay in the NBA Draft to play for the Jayhawks. McCullar made the announcement on Twitter about two hours after Jalen Wilson revealed he’s returning to KU. McCullar, an incoming redshirt senior, […]
LAWRENCE, KS
fox44news.com

Former Temple HS Volleyball Coach accused of providing alcohol to minors

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The former head volleyball coach at Temple High School faces charges of purchasing and/or providing alcohol to a minor. Alyssa Monae Cataldo is in the Bell County Jail. Her bond is set at $9,000. According to the police department, officers arrested Cataldo on Tuesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extra Innings#Extras#Boxing#Highschoolsports#Bulldogettes
San Angelo LIVE!

Goodbye San Angelo and the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, TX -- Throughout my time at San Angelo LIVE, I’ve had the honor of highlighting some of the most memorable people and events in San Angelo and the Concho Valley. My time spent with San Angelo’s leader in news has allowed me to explore creativity that I thought I never had which has placed me in position to return to my roots of television broadcasting where I was first introduced to content creation almost 15 years ago.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rumor Mill: Will San Angelo Get an Abuelo's?

SAN ANGELO – Is Abuelo's coming to San Angelo? On Thursday, Jun. 3, it was announced that San Angelo would be getting a new restaurant at the Sunset Mall. For more see: Popular Steak House Coming to San Angelo Soon With the announcement of LongHorn Steakhouse making its way to San Angelo the rumor mill began churning. People began throwing out hopes of a Cheesecake Factory, taco places like Taco Casa and Taco Villa, and even the return of Arby's. But one rumor seemed to have more momentum than the rest. It was rumored that an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant would be joining the new shopping…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Community Policy