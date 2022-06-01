ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Something must be done:’ Florida representative calls for special session on gun violence

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Rep. Joseph Geller, D-Aventura, announced Wednesday that he is calling for a special session for a discussion of possible solutions to gun violence in the state. In a letter to Secretary of State Cord...

www.clickorlando.com

Loosenut1969
2d ago

Let’s see, take more rights away from law abiding citizens?? Because criminals and mentally sick people won’t follow laws!

10NEWS

Congressional candidate disrupts DeSantis event with message about gun violence

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. House candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who is running as a Democrat in the primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District, disrupted an event featuring a conversation between conservative political commentator Dave Rubin and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The confrontation, which Frost posted to his Twitter account,...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Florida 'Red-Flag' law eyed amid gun debate

TALLAHASSEE - As a national debate rages over gun laws after last month's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, proponents of "red-flag" policies point to a Florida law as a model for states seeking to strip deadly weapons from people who could cause harm.The Florida law, which allows authorities to take guns from people found to pose a "significant danger" to themselves or others, has drawn pushback from Second Amendment advocates and some law-enforcement officials.But supporters say the law --- used thousands of times since the Republican-controlled Legislature approved it in 2018 --- has saved an untold number of...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Gov. DeSantis nixes mask punishment for Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. - Breaking from the Legislature’s efforts to punish school districts that imposed mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday directed Florida’s new education commissioner to ignore a plan that would have made the districts ineligible for $200 million. DeSantis, who signed the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Special Florida legislative session sought on gun issues

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida House Democrat on Wednesday launched a longshot effort to call a special legislative session to address gun-related issues after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, submitted a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that was an initial step in seeking to call a special session. If 20 percent of the members of the Legislature submit written support for Geller's proposal, the House and Senate would then be polled about holding a special session. If 60 percent of the members of each chamber agree, a special session would be convened. Such efforts to force special sessions on other issues have failed in the past. Geller's letter called for addressing issues such as high-capacity rifle magazines, universal background checks and expanded "red flag" laws.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

From fire stations to the environment: 30 Central Florida projects Gov. DeSantis vetoed from the budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. DeSantis crowed about the $109.9 billion Florida budget he signed in The Villages Thursday — and also the $3.1 billion he axed from that budget. “So we exercise that power very robustly in this budget, not because the legislature is necessarily putting pork—there was some pork—but I think it was just because, you know, we don’t want to be in a situation where we’re repeating the mistakes of Washington by overspending,” DeSantis said Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $3 Million for Military Communities Across Florida

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis showcased more than $3 million for military communities across the Sunshine State. The funds come from Defense Infrastructure Grant Program, the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program and the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Program through efforts from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise Florida Inc. (EFI)
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

12 new Florida specialty license plates unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Twelve new specialty license plates will soon be available in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the plates were being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state and shared sample photos of the 12 new plates.
FLORIDA STATE
fernandinaobserver.com

‘Free state of Florida’ cracks down on ‘pop-up’ parties

If a Sheriff wants to shut down a party, they can now declare an area a ‘special event zone,’ double traffic fines and impound vehicles for three days. Florida police have new powers to break up so-called “pop-up parties,” after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1435 Thursday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Supreme Court stays out of fight on DeSantis redistricting plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday declined to jump into a congressional redistricting fight, leaving in place a lower-court decision that would clear the way for using a controversial plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature. Justices, in a 4-1 ruling, rejected a request...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical weather system bearing down on Florida will bring rain to Central Florida, although some areas will be affected much more than others. Tropical storm warnings were issued early Friday for Brevard and Osceola counties as the system, which is expected to become Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season, later in the day.
ORLANDO, FL

