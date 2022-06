BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans for a parking lot full of pods to house the homeless in Burlington’s Old North End are still on, but delayed. The city was originally aiming to have people move into the pods by July. Now, city officials say navigating setback regulations mean it might be several more months before they can get the permits allowing them to convert the Elmwood Avenue parking lot.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO