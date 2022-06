The political landscape in northeast Queens is shifting due to the newly redrawn district maps. State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, who became the first Queens woman elected to the upper chamber representing Senate District 16 in 1999, announced Monday that she will seek re-election, this time to represent Senate District 11, a seat currently held by state Senator John Liu, who is also on the move.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO