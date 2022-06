George Lyle Krtek, age 74, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. George was born on November 21, 1947 in New London, CT to George Edward and Anne Marie (Divelly) Krtek. George met Linda Attaway when she was 14 and they became childhood sweethearts who got married on June 21, 1969 in Charleston, SC. They spent 16 years living in Florida before moving to Minnesota. George retired from Delta Airlines after 36 years of service. He and Linda loved to travel and see different sites from beaches to mountains.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO